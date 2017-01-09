Cycle (non)stop〜Editor’s choice 19
Two sets of wheels and their axles rest on the ground in the city of Akishima, Tokyo, by the Tamagawa cycling path. There was a head-on collision of trains on what is now the JR Hachiko Line on Aug. 2...
BEIJING — The so-called two-dimensional market is booming in China. Also described as an “otaku geek market,” it covers all industries related to animation, manga and video games that exist in two-dimensions. One research institute estimates that about 270 million people, or nearly one-fifth o...
A Keio University medical team intends to apply to the university’s ethics panel this year to perform uterine transplants (see below) on women born without wombs, as a means to help such women conceive and give birth, according to sources. If approved, it will be the first time uterine transplan...
The central government, Tokyo metropolitan government and other local governments, as well as the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, will start full-fledged talks as early as this week, primarily over who should pay ¥280 billion for the construction of temporary sports ...
Even by Brazilian standards, the New Year’s savagery that befell the Compaj maximum security prison in Manaus, in the Amazon region — dozens of inmates murdered, many of them beheaded, dismembered...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine returned to Japan on Monday afternoon, as part of Tokyo’s measures to protest against the installation of a “comfort wo...
JERUSALEM (Reuters) — A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four of them in an attack that Prime Minister Benjamin N...
NIIGATA — Some ryokan inns in Niigata Prefecture have introduced an initiative called “furosshu,” offering guests the opportunity to bathe in onsen hot springs in which local sake is added and r...
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress needs to end infighting and focus on winning back public support, President Jacob Zuma said on Sunday as he tries to unite...
LONDON (Reuters) — Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson has arrived in the United States to meet close advisers to President-elect Donald Trump and senior Congressional leaders to discuss tie...
Aomori Yamada forward Akito Narumi, right, scores his second goal and the team’s fourth in a 5-0 rout of Maebashi Ikuei of Gunma Prefecture in the final of the national high school soccer championsh...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers, master of the Hail Mary pass, struck again in another big moment. Rodgers overcame a sluggish start and finished with four touchdown passes, including a momen...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Le’Veon Bell spent the last two Januarys watching helplessly while the Pittsburgh Steelers tried to make a deep postseason run without him. The ever fluid running back made up f...
ACCRA (Reuters) — Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo came under fire on Sunday when it emerged that his inaugural address plaigiarized quotes from speeches by U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Geor...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government is planning to financially support libraries of public high schools across the nation to purchase newspapers, sources said. The Education, Cultre, Sports, Scien...
Teikyo University players celebrate after beating Tokai University 33-26 in the final of the Japan University Championship in rugby union on Monday at Chichibunomiya Stadium in Tokyo, extending the te...
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas kept reminding himself that a one-shot lead with two holes to play is never a bad place to be on the PGA Tour. Ignoring that his five-shot lead was nearly gone ...
TUNIS (AFP-Jiji) — About 1,000 people protested in central Tunis on Sunday against allowing Tunisians who had fought with jihadists abroad back into the country. Some 3,000 Tunisians have joined ...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government is considering submitting a bill to the Diet early this year to introduce a basic law on gambling addiction prevention, according to sources. The law is expecte...
Former major league slugger Manny Ramirez will return to the baseball field at age 44 after agreeing to join the Kochi Fighting Dogs of the independent Shikoku Island League Plus, the team announced ...
A research team comprising the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, the University of Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture University, is set to develop a microsized Mars probe. J...
ROME (Reuters) — Italy’s maverick 5-Star Movement should cut ties with the anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP) and consider hooking up with the Liberals in the European Parliament, 5...
SHANGHAI (Reuters) — China’s central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.9262 per dollar on Monday in its biggest daily drop in percentage terms in more than six months after a wild ride last week tha...
MOSUL, Iraq/BAGHDAD (Reuters) — Iraqi special forces battling the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant reached the eastern bank of the Tigris river in Mosul on Sunday for the first time in a three-...
Read any good books lately? We’ve found plenty that are “Bound to Please.” Each of the works displayed below has been recommended by a member of our staff. Whether you’re into fictional thrill...
This is the fourth installment of an interview series with leading intellectual figures around the world. The following is excerpted from an interview with Prof. Noriko Arai at the National Institute...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Atago Shrine in Minato Ward, Tokyo, accepted electronic money offerings on Wednesday from visitors not carrying coins when praying on New Year’s visits. In 2014, after an of...
KYOTO — Four of the five traditional hanamachi entertainment districts in Kyoto held ceremonies to start business for the New Year on Saturday. Geiko (Kyoto’s version of geisha) and maiko apprenti...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A shipment of liquefied natural gas derived from U.S. shale arrived in Japan for the first time on Friday. A tanker carrying 70,000 tons of shale-based LNG arrived at a therma...
Many people suffer from itchy skin in winter, when skin tends to become dry. Why does the itching occur, and are there any means to prevent it? There are barriers on the surface of our skin that prev...
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) plans to establish a company that provides biometric authentication services together with a major Japanese IT company and an Irish company as early as thi...
Masako Yamamoto is working on a project to help women who have grown up in children’s homes by photographing them wearing kimono to their coming-of-age ceremonies. Under the “ACHA project,” th...
A project team including the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC), the Meteorological Research Institute (MRI) and other institutions has succeeded in developing the basic t...
Fake fur accessories such as bags, scarfs, hats and sandals are popular this winter. Soft, fluffy and warm-looking, they subtly dress up winter fashion. Imitation fur is made of synthetic fibers. Its...
The following is a translation of the Henshu Techo column from The Yomiuri Shimbun’s Jan. 1 issue. * * * She was probably in kindergarten. “It’s a wink. Look, it’s a wink,” s...
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
“I can see mountains from here. There’s no place like home, after all.” As she said this, Taniko Ogai, 84, looked through a kitchen window at the mountains near her hometown. After the crisis ...
The Confidence Game: The Psychology of the Con and Why We Fall for It Every Time By Maria Konnikova Canongate, 340pp You’ve just sat down at your local coffee shop when the woman at the next ta...
Graphic designer Kohei Sugiura, together with Kobe Design University’s Research Institute of Asian Design, has released a book on floats and other festive vehicles used in Asian countries. “Boats,...
Two sets of wheels and their axles rest on the ground in the city of Akishima, Tokyo, by the Tamagawa cycling path. There was a head-on collision of trains on what is now the JR Hachiko Line on Aug. 2...
For cyclists riding on the Asakawa cycling path, a nice place to take a break is a footbath facility in the Kitano Disposal Center in Hachioji, Tokyo, which sits right next to the path. The 20-kilomet...
The grave of rock ‘n’ roll legend Kiyoshiro Imawano is located at the Takao Reien cemetery in Hachioji, Tokyo, a few kilometers from JR Takao Station. The grave is frequented by many cyclists bec...