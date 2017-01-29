Cycle (non)stop〜Editor’s choice 20
A sign reads “Watch Out For Mamushi Vipers” in the city of Akishima, western Tokyo, along the Tamagawa river cycling path. The Akishima Police Station and the city’s crime prevention association...
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis is expected to confirm with Defense Minister Tomomi Inada the view that the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture are within the scope of Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty, which obliges the United States to defend Japan, during Mattis’ first visit to ...
Chocolate sales are getting into full swing at department stores and specialty shops as Valentine’s Day again approaches. However, there seems to be a new trend on the rise as more male customers are seen among the women who typically crowd the sales floors. These men are said to be chocolate lov...
People who have experienced being a hikikomori, or social recluse, are sharing their experiences by publishing a newspaper titled Hikikomori Shimbun, writing articles and editing the pages themselves. The newspaper carries articles by hikikomori describing their own experiences, such as how they o...
LONDON (Reuters) — Britain’s Prince William and his younger brother Harry have commissioned a statue in honor of their mother Princess Diana who died in a Paris car crash 20 years ago to be erect...
Bitcoin investors can thank China for popping a bubble in the digital currency. The 10-day volatility of bitcoin dropped 50 percent in a matter of days after authorities stopped leveraged bets an...
LONDON (Reuters) — British Prime Minister Theresa May said Saturday Britain did not agree with U.S. President Donald Trump’s curbs on immigration after facing criticism from lawmakers in her own ...
TEHRAN (AFP-Jiji) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ban arrivals from seven Muslim majority countries was “a great gift...
DUBAI (Reuters) — Iran said Saturday it would stop U.S. citizens entering the country in retaliation to Washington’s visa ban against Tehran and six other majority-Muslim countries announced by n...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When Kevin Durant arrived in Golden State this season, Stephen Curry made an extra effort early in the season to make sure his new teammate got his shots. Warriors coach Stev...
JERUSALEM (AFP-Jiji) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter on Saturday to hail new U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to build a wall on the border with Mexico. On Wedn...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Columbus coach John Tortorella had to drop out of the NHL All-Star weekend to take care of his ailing dog, the league turned to the Great One to replace him. Wayne Gretzky ...
TOKYO (AP) — Teenager Ippei Watanabe set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes 06.67 seconds. The 19-year-old university student improved on the previous mar...
PARIS (Reuters) — French President Francois Hollande on Saturday warned U.S. President Donald Trump against taking a protectionist approach, which he said would have economic and political conseque...
LISBON (AFP-Jiji) — French President Francois Hollande urged Europe to form a united front and provide a “firm” response to U.S. President Donald Trump at a gathering Saturday of southern Europ...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) —Toshiba Corp. Chairman Shigenori Shiga will resign to take the blame for the company’s huge losses on the nuclear power operations, informed sources said Saturday. Shiga used...
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will welcome you. He says he also intends to talk to Trump about th...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese retailers are stepping up efforts to sell experiences in their services targeting visitors from foreign countries, instead of only focusing on selling goods to them, d...
Sumito Yamashita, 51, spoke with dry humor about how he felt about receiving the 156th Akutagawa Prize for literature. “I’m now an Akutagawa Prize-winning writer. I can’t help but say it’s u...
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked confusion and anger on Saturday...
BERLIN (Reuters) — German prosecutors are investigating former Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn on suspicion of fraud, looking into when he first knew that the carmaker was ri...
A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air T...
KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — World junior champion Johannes Lochner again defeated three-time world champion Francesco Friedrich and American pilot Steven Holcomb for his second two-man bobsled World ...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday agreed to hold a meeting in Washington on Feb. 10. In their telephone talks, which lasted more than 40 mi...
The Japanese government is giving special treatment to imported U.S. automobiles based on an agreement regarding safety inspections that was reached in negotiations in 2016 that ran parallel with thos...
Follow the adventure of Kenta the office dog who lives with Shiba-kun’s family and commutes to office everyday, where his job is to heal stressed humans. Shiba-kun’s daughter, Hachiko, is the only...
Plum blossoms are seen at Yushima Tenmangu shrine in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Friday. In the background, students who will take exams and their families dedicate ema wooden tablets to the shrine to pra...
Heatstroke is generally seen as a condition developed in summer, but the risk is also high in the dry winter season, when people often fail to sufficiently replace the moisture their body has lost. H...
Newly promoted yokozuna Kisenosato, right, performs his ring-entering ceremony in front of a large audience on Friday afternoon at Meiji Jingu shrine in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. Kisenosato this week becam...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — President Donald Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week, when Prime Minist...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared chummy as they faced a curious world together for the first time Friday, pledging allegiance to the special r...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday indicated his intention to consider acquiring the ability to strike enemy bases before a missile attack is initiated against Japan, but apprehension about taking ...
A female company employee in her early 30s from Mito has been collecting goshuin, which are red-inked imprints of stamps with the names of temples and shrines, for two years as proof of paying homage ...
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
Although British and American people technically speak the same language, there are lots of variations in the kinds of English we speak. Here we’ll talk about some of the differences we’ve experi...
A tonkatsu pork cutlet set is served for ¥480, an omelet for ¥230 and boiled green leafy vegetables for ¥100. These are some of the dishes at Maruken, an eatery in Kichijojihigashicho in the wester...
I have a confession: I don’t really get the point of dating. “I know! Why bother, right?” Julie replied enthusiastically when I told her about my confusion. “When you start to think you’ve f...
In 1988, the Hokutosei sleeper express was the first train to use the Seikan tunnel to link Ueno Station in Tokyo to Sapporo, over a journey of 1,200 kilometers. It gained popularity through such char...
Two sets of wheels and their axles rest on the ground in the city of Akishima, Tokyo, by the Tamagawa cycling path. There was a head-on collision of trains on what is now the JR Hachiko Line on Aug. 2...
For cyclists riding on the Asakawa cycling path, a nice place to take a break is a footbath facility in the Kitano Disposal Center in Hachioji, Tokyo, which sits right next to the path. The 20-kilomet...
The grave of rock ‘n’ roll legend Kiyoshiro Imawano is located at the Takao Reien cemetery in Hachioji, Tokyo, a few kilometers from JR Takao Station. The grave is frequented by many cyclists bec...