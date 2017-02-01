Cycle (non)stop〜Editor’s choice 20
A sign reads “Watch Out For Mamushi Vipers” in the city of Akishima, western Tokyo, along the Tamagawa river cycling path. The Akishima Police Station and the city’s crime prevention association...
The government is rushing to compile details of its financial burden to host U.S. forces in Japan in preparation for a meeting of the defense chiefs of the two countries on Saturday, as well as for a separate meeting of the leaders scheduled for Feb. 10. The U.S. side has intimated that it has no i...
MIYAZAKI — Aiming for their first Central League pennant in three years, the Yomiuri Giants began preparation for the season with the start of spring training camp on Wednesday in Miyazaki. The Giants, under second-year manager Yoshinobu Takahashi, were one of 11 teams that opened camp in either...
Visitors appreciate the fully blooming plum flowers at Atami Baien plum garden in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Wednesday. Japanese plums usually start blossoming in February or later. Many buds this season, however, burst open from December through January due to balmy weather. Organizers of plum ...
Japanese lacquerware is also called “Japan ware.” One of Japan’s world-famous lacquer producing areas is the city of Wajima on the Noto Peninsula. For this product, new Wajima lacquerware has ...
While Japan may be a chopstick culture, it also very much possesses a culture of using cutlery on a daily basis. Thus, it is assumed that along with the placement of chopsticks at the Japanese dinner...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Supreme Court has rejected a man’s request for Google Inc. to delete internet search results about news reports on his arrest in a child prostitution case in 2011. The ...
Attaching a high value to freedom of expression, the Supreme Court’s uniform ruling Tuesday imposed a high hurdle on the removal of information from the internet on the basis that search engine sit...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The number of people who moved into the greater Tokyo area exceeded that of people moving out by 117,868 in 2016, marking a net population inflow for the 21st consecutive year,...
SEOUL (Reuters) — Former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, once considered the front-runner to be next president of South Korea, ruled out running for the top job on Wednesday, disappointed at the...
MANILA (Reuters) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he had asked China to help in the fight against Islamic State-linked militants by sending ships to patrol southern waters pla...
HONG KONG (Reuters) — A missing China-born billionaire was quoted by state media on Tuesday as saying he had not been abducted from Hong Kong by mainland Chinese agents as some news outlets had repo...
WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Japan on Tuesday, claiming that the country guided the yen lower for years. At a meeting with drug maker executives at the White Ho...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats blocked committee votes on three of President Donald Trump’s highest-profile Cabinet picks Tuesday as spiraling partisan hostility over the fledgling administra...
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have admired the outstanding season Russell Westbrook is having and the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard didn’t disappoint in person. Neither did the Sp...
HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Brady is planning a trip to Mexico this year. To play football. Although the NFL has yet to announce the game — commissioner Roger Goodell might do so on Wednesday at his ann...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer’s flair, to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats o...
The Japanese and U.S. governments are arranging for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump for two straight days, with the Feb. 10 session in Washington being followed up o...
LONDON (AFP-Jiji) — Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet went from zero to hero as Premier League leader Chelsea was held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield, while Arsenal’s title challenge was torpedoed by ...
BERLIN (Bloomberg) — Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected an accusation by President Donald Trump’s top trade adviser that Germany is gaming foreign-exchange markets as European leaders grapple with ...
BRUSSELS (AP) — The leader of the European Union put longtime ally the United States in a “threat” category on Tuesday, insisting that President Donald Trump is contributing to the “highly un...
This is the second installment of a series focusing on killings and suicides by people struggling to care for relatives. For the past three years, a man in his 70s has been visiting a graveyard on a...
MADRID (AFP-Jiji) — Japanese midfielder Gaku Shibasaki, who scored twice against Real Madrid in December’s Club World Cup final, has been given a further chance to shine in Spain by joining secon...
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) — Apple Inc. reclaimed the throne as the world’s top smartphone seller for the first time in five years on Tuesday, beating out rival Samsung in units shipped for the holi...
A tonkatsu pork cutlet set is served for ¥480, an omelet for ¥230 and boiled green leafy vegetables for ¥100. These are some of the dishes at Maruken, an eatery in Kichijojihigashicho in the wester...
The initial fare for taxis operating in Tokyo’s 23 wards and the cities of Musashino and Mitaka was reduced on Monday from ¥730 for the first two kilometers to ¥410 for the first 1.052 kilometers...
A large-scale self-driving car feasibility test will be carried out on a public road near Haneda Airport in Ota Ward, Tokyo, it has been learned. According to sources, the feasibility test will be c...
Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward will likely introduce “litter wardens” who issue notices to people who smoke on the street in busy areas such as Hachiko square next to Shibuya Station, it has been learned...
Automotive trade will likely be at the top of the agenda in the Feb. 10 meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, which will be the first summit talks h...
A team of researchers led by such entities as the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Toshiba Corp. and Osaka University will conduct demonstrations to test a radar...
Following the introduction of a new initial fare for taxis in Tokyo on Monday, people who use taxis for short-distance rides to go shopping or visit nearby medical institutions in the capital welcomed...
Once again, the first big anison (anime song) event of the year was Ichiro Mizuki’s concert at the Yomiuri Otemachi Hall in the headquarters of my company in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. The concert was he...
While U.S. President Donald Trump has been clarifying his foreign policy stance, putting too much priority on calculations of gain or loss, how can the Japan-U.S. alliance be strengthened in both poli...
Drift ice from the Sea of Okhotsk has arrived in Hokkaido’s coastal areas, including Cape Soya off its northernmost city of Wakkanai and the town of Esashi. Viewed from a Yomiuri Shimbun aircraft o...
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
The following is a translation of the Henshu Techo column from The Yomiuri Shimbun’s Dec. 22 issue. * * * Someone once asked former Prime Minister Fumimaro Konoe if the Konoe family...
Architecture is now a common topic for everyone, even referred to in tabloids and on TV variety shows. You probably remember the debates in 2015 about the construction costs for the new National Stadi...
I have a confession: I don’t really get the point of dating. “I know! Why bother, right?” Julie replied enthusiastically when I told her about my confusion. “When you start to think you’ve f...
Two sets of wheels and their axles rest on the ground in the city of Akishima, Tokyo, by the Tamagawa cycling path. There was a head-on collision of trains on what is now the JR Hachiko Line on Aug. 2...
For cyclists riding on the Asakawa cycling path, a nice place to take a break is a footbath facility in the Kitano Disposal Center in Hachioji, Tokyo, which sits right next to the path. The 20-kilomet...
The grave of rock ‘n’ roll legend Kiyoshiro Imawano is located at the Takao Reien cemetery in Hachioji, Tokyo, a few kilometers from JR Takao Station. The grave is frequented by many cyclists bec...