Cycle (non)stop〜Editor’s choice 19
Two sets of wheels and their axles rest on the ground in the city of Akishima, Tokyo, by the Tamagawa cycling path. There was a head-on collision of trains on what is now the JR Hachiko Line on Aug. 2...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — President Donald Trump directed government agencies on Friday to freeze regulations and take steps to weaken Obamacare, using his first hours in the White House to make good on a campaign promise to start dismantling his predecessor’s healthcare law. Heading into the Oval...
Kisenosato has long been one of the top wrestlers in sumo, but he finally made it to the top of the mountain on Saturday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. The ozeki won his match, and later watched as yokozuna Hakuho lost to No. 10 maegashira Takanoiwa in the Day 14 finale, locking up a first ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will likely visit the United States as early as next month to hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in a move to accelerate efforts to build a relationship of trust, according to sources. The Japanese government will soon begin final arrangements to re...
SUZUKA, Mie — Cherry blossoms, pine trees, waves and other typical Japanese motifs, as well as repeated patterns of finely detailed geometric designs — these images are hand-stenciled on washi pap...
The four-year term of U.S. President Donald Trump has finally begun. The new U.S. administration is probably unprecedented in the country’s history in that it spreads such a high degree of anxiety,...
Dear Troubleshooter: I’m a woman in my 60s. An elderly female neighbor asks about my deceased daughter whenever she meets me. I feel disturbed, though I’m aware she means no harm. My daughter di...
Dear Troubleshooter: I’m a homemaker in my late 40s. My mother-in-law, who lives with me, suffers from dementia and I have to care for her. It’s very hard for me. I live with my husband, mother...
It is far from the euphoria of welcoming a new leader. Many people in and outside the United States were engulfed in anxiety. It is likely because the country has got off to a start that has caused co...
People often eat too much, with many of us suffering from heartburn. What causes this uncomfortable sensation? That burning feeling you get in the middle of your chest when you’ve eaten too much is...
Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president on Friday was greeted with notes of caution by some foreign leaders. Here is some of the reaction. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto congratulated T...
WASHINGTON (AFP-Jiji) — The leader of a Taiwanese delegation that defied Chinese anger to attend U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration said Friday that U.S.-Taiwan ties were at a “historic...
LONDON (AFP-Jiji) — British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that she believed U.S. President Donald Trump “recognizes the importance and significance of NATO,” despite him days earlier d...
BANJUL (Reuters) — Gambia’s longtime leader Yahya Jammeh said Saturday he would step down from power in a statement made in the face of pressure from West African armies that invaded his country ...
With U.S. President Donald Trump officially declaring his intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, the Japanese government has effectively been forced to review its trade p...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The Trump administration will make defeating “radical Islamic terror groups” its top foreign policy goal, according to a statement posted on the White House website momen...
NEW YORK (Reuters) — The dollar ended down while U.S. stock indexes rose in the last day of a choppy trading week, as investors reacted to President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech. U.S. stocks ...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) —Tokyo stocks are seen moving higher this week, with investor attention likely to shift to corporate earnings after Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president, analysts say....
WASHINGTON (AP) — Far fewer people attended U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday than his predecessor’s swearing-in eight years ago. Photos of the National Mall from President Bara...
WASHINGTON (AFP-Jiji) — Donald Trump took over Friday as the 45th U.S. president and in doing so inherited the White House Twitter account from outgoing leader Barack Obama. In the first “socia...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Sales at department stores came to ¥5.978 trillion in 2016, slipping below the ¥6 trillion mark for the first time in 36 years since 1980, an industry group said Friday. The...
HOUSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors wanted to make sure the Houston Rockets wouldn’t beat them from the 3-point line. They carried out their plan perfectly, forcing the NBA’s most prolif...
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement Friday after learning he has a congenital spinal condition. The 24-year-old Orr led the Ravens this season...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Serena Williams made the net seem much higher and the court much smaller for Nicole Gibbs, a first-timer on Rod Laver Arena. Williams has been playing on the Australian Open cente...
Read any good books lately? We’ve found plenty that are “Bound to Please.” Each of the works displayed below has been recommended by a member of our staff. Whether you’re into fictional thrill...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Toshiba Corp.’s loss from its nuclear power plant business in the United States may balloon to as much as ¥700 billion, it was learned Thursday. As the massive loss will in...
SAITAMA — The Railway Museum in Omiya Ward, Saitama, will advise on plans to construct a large museum to exhibit railway cars and other items in Taipei. The museum in Saitama, which has about 860,0...
Workers at a maker of fermented kanzuri seasoning scatter red peppers on snow-covered rice paddies in Myoko, Niigata Prefecture, on Friday. It was the day of daikan — regarded as the coldest day of ...
Three actors are starring in the musical “Notre Dame no Kane” (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), which is currently running at the Shiki Theatre, AKI, in Minato Ward, Tokyo. The musical is based on t...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The vice education minister plans to resign to take the responsibility for allegations that the ministry systematically helped a retired bureaucrat find a job, informed sources...
The government will carefully observe the South Korean government’s handling of the issue involving a girl statue symbolizing comfort women that has been installed in the South Korean city of Busan ...
KOBE — Seven local patissiers have joined forces to promote the charm of Kobe as “the town of Western-style confectionery” to enliven the city. As it marks the 150th year that the port of Kobe h...
The exit from the European Union will entail serious economic risks. Britain finally worked out a policy that squarely looks at a harsh reality. It must be ensured that the policy will lead to Britain...
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
George and his friends are visiting a large temple in Kawasaki at the start of the New Year. They are walking along the lively approach to make a wish there.
Fries! An Illustrated Guide to the World’s Favorite Food By Blake Lingle Princeton Architectural Press, 143pp I scoffed at the idea of reviewing a book about fries. Not because I have a dislike...
An exhibition featuring manga and bandes dessinees — or French graphic novels, called BD for short — is being held at Grand Front Osaka in Osaka. The “Louvre No. 9” exhibition is a project u...
It can be argued that two of the most influential paintings of the 20th century came from the brush of one man. The first, “Les Desmoiselles d’Avignon” (1907), shocked many in the Paris art worl...
For cyclists riding on the Asakawa cycling path, a nice place to take a break is a footbath facility in the Kitano Disposal Center in Hachioji, Tokyo, which sits right next to the path. The 20-kilomet...
The grave of rock ‘n’ roll legend Kiyoshiro Imawano is located at the Takao Reien cemetery in Hachioji, Tokyo, a few kilometers from JR Takao Station. The grave is frequented by many cyclists bec...