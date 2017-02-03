Cycle (non)stop〜Editor’s choice 20
A sign reads “Watch Out For Mamushi Vipers” in the city of Akishima, western Tokyo, along the Tamagawa river cycling path. The Akishima Police Station and the city’s crime prevention association...
Visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis clearly said during talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday afternoon that the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture are within the scope of Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty, which obliges the United States to defend Japan, according to a ...
While the export value of wagyu beef continues to grow, fake wagyu products are now rampant at department stores and other places in parts of Asia. Falsely indicating the origin conflicts with the Unfair Competition Prevention Law and other regulations in Japan, but these are not applicable overs...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. ...
Playwright Hideki Noda pays homage to kabuki star Nakamura Kanzaburo (1955-2012) in his new work, “ASHIATOHIME” (Footprint Princess). Noda also directs and acts in the play, which is running at t...
It won’t last, but Facebook Inc.’s growth train keeps chugging along for now. Facebook said Wednesday that its revenue rose 51 percent in the fourth quarter, and it turned 52 cents of every doll...
New U.S. President Donald Trump fueled emotional confrontation among that nation’s citizens in his presidential campaign last year. Polls conducted after the November 2016 election clearly indicate ...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal on Thursday and said he would like to speed up talks to either ...
SEOUL (Reuters) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s defense secretary warned North Korea on Friday of an “effective and overwhelming” response if Pyongyang chose to use nuclear weapons, as he rea...
WASHINGTON (AFP-Jiji) — U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on his criticism of NAFTA Thursday, but indicated he would be willing to renegotiate rather than scrap the pact with Canada and Mexic...
Through five seasons in the major leagues, outfielder Norichika Aoki never distanced himself from his roots across the Pacific. The aura of the Hinomaru looms large in his preparations for his first s...
The nonprofit organization Sai-Challenge Tokyo, based in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, has created posters for public elementary and junior high schools nationwide in an effort to end the problem of suicides...
HOUSTON (AP) — He values the team’s overall culture ahead of its individual parts. He rules his team with an iron fist, and yet, instills that team with a sense of family. He can appear heartles...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — With the score tied at 91 with 9:10 to play, John Wall took over for the Washington Wizards. He heard lots of cheers for the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, and it bothered him...
WASHINGTON (AFP-Jiji) — President Donald Trump attended an annual prayer breakfast Thursday and asked assembled faith leaders to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s television ratings. On his maid...
SEOUL (AP) — North Korea fired its state security minister last month, presumably over corruption, abuse of power and torture committed by his agency, according to South Korea’s government on Fri...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for unity and understanding on his first day at the State Department amid internal dissent over policies of President Donald Trum...
This is the fourth installment of a series focusing on killings and suicides by people struggling to care for relatives. “When our parents get old and we have to think about their care, having to ...
Kisenosato, left, who recently became the 72nd yokozuna, scatters dried beans during the annual bean-throwing ceremony at the Naritasan Shinshoji temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday. Feb. 3...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Kuchar hardly looked like a guy coming off a seven-week break Thursday in the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Kuchar eagled the par-5 13th and added t...
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Magic Johnson returned to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday as an adviser to owner Jeanie Buss, possibly signaling a change in the power structure of the 16-time NBA champ...
WASHINGTON (AFP-Jiji) — The White House on Thursday defended a U.S. special operations raid in Yemen as a “success by all standards,” even though multiple civilians and a Navy SEAL were killed,...
LONDON (Reuters) — The Bank of England made its latest sharp increase to forecasts for British economic growth in 2017 on Thursday, but appeared in no rush to raise interest rates, warning of “tw...
TOKYO (Reuters) — Nestle unveiled sushi-shaped versions of its KitKat chocolate biscuit bar in Tokyo on Thursday. The 3-piece sets are modelled on tuna, sea urchin and omelette sushi, but are actu...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to propose during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10 a bilateral economic cooperation plan, including the creation of a $450 billion (¥51 trillion...
Amid an international outcry over U.S. President Donald Trump’s restriction of immigration from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa, the Japanese government has remained silent on the iss...
The government is rushing to compile details of its financial burden to host U.S. forces in Japan in preparation for a meeting of the defense chiefs of the two countries on Saturday, as well as for a ...
Visitors appreciate the fully blooming plum flowers at Atami Baien plum garden in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Wednesday. Japanese plums usually start blossoming in February or later. Many buds this...
This is the second installment of a series focusing on killings and suicides by people struggling to care for relatives. For the past three years, a man in his 70s has been visiting a graveyard on a...
Visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis clearly said during talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday afternoon that the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture are within the scope of Article 5...
Christopher Sims / Nobel laureate in economics and professor at Princeton University Christopher Sims, a Nobel laureate in economics and a professor at Princeton University, spoke with The Yomiuri ...
FUJINOMIYA, Shizuoka — On a clear winter morning, a snowcapped Mt. Fuji could be seen from the right-side windows of the Tokaido Shinkansen I had boarded in Tokyo Station when the bullet train enter...
The moment she mounts her horse in the paddock, the photographers start clicking away. At the sight of her and her charge overtaking a front-runner near the finish line, the fans enthusiastically chee...
NEW YORK (Jiji Press) — About 50 people staged a rally outside a New York high-rise that houses branches of two major Japanese banks on Wednesday to protest their financing for a crude oil pipeline...
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
I Contain Multitudes: The Microbes Within Us and a Grander View of Life By Ed Yong The Bodley Head, 354pp The tiny, nocturnal Hawaiian bobtail squid has organs filled with a captive population ...
Architecture is now a common topic for everyone, even referred to in tabloids and on TV variety shows. You probably remember the debates in 2015 about the construction costs for the new National Stadi...
A tonkatsu pork cutlet set is served for ¥480, an omelet for ¥230 and boiled green leafy vegetables for ¥100. These are some of the dishes at Maruken, an eatery in Kichijojihigashicho in the wester...
A sign reads “Watch Out For Mamushi Vipers” in the city of Akishima, western Tokyo, along the Tamagawa river cycling path. The Akishima Police Station and the city’s crime prevention association...
Two sets of wheels and their axles rest on the ground in the city of Akishima, Tokyo, by the Tamagawa cycling path. There was a head-on collision of trains on what is now the JR Hachiko Line on Aug. 2...
For cyclists riding on the Asakawa cycling path, a nice place to take a break is a footbath facility in the Kitano Disposal Center in Hachioji, Tokyo, which sits right next to the path. The 20-kilomet...
The grave of rock ‘n’ roll legend Kiyoshiro Imawano is located at the Takao Reien cemetery in Hachioji, Tokyo, a few kilometers from JR Takao Station. The grave is frequented by many cyclists bec...