Cycle (non)stop〜Editor’s choice 19
Two sets of wheels and their axles rest on the ground in the city of Akishima, Tokyo, by the Tamagawa cycling path. There was a head-on collision of trains on what is now the JR Hachiko Line on Aug. 2...
Water oozing from rocks forms icicles reminiscent of an ink painting in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture. Known as “Misotsuchi no Tsurara” (icicles of 30 mallets), the group of icicles is up to about 8 meters tall and 30 meters wide. It will be illuminated in the evening through Feb. 12. Heavy snow ...
A smoking ban inside restaurants is one of the main pillars aimed at preventing damage from passive smoking (see below) in a draft revision to the Health Promotion Law, according to sources. It also allows for the installation of smoking rooms inside these facilities and imposes fines on serious vio...
In addition to the chartered boats that are currently used, the government is considering using airplanes for visits to the northern territories by former residents and others without passports or visas, it has been learned. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to e...
WASHINGTON (AFP-Jiji) — U.S. President Barack Obama says he does not regret his speech drawing a “red line” over Syria’s use of chemical weapons, a phrase critics say symbolizes the U.S. fail...
NATAL, Brazil (AFP-Jiji) — The latest in a string of brutal prison massacres involving suspected gang members in Brazil has killed 26 inmates, most of whom were beheaded, officials said Sunday. T...
MOSCOW (AFP-Jiji) — Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday his forces had detained more than 50 insurgents linked to the Islamic State jihadist group, completing a major security operation. ...
BISHKEK (AFP-Jiji) — A cargo plane crashed near Kyrgyzstan’s main airport Monday, leaving 32 people dead including four pilots as it hit a populated area after attempting to land in thick fog, au...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A married couple running a fireworks factory has successfully brought the Japanese “senko hanabi” sparkler back to life and is now opening up a new horizon for the traditio...
LONDON (Reuters) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will propose offering to end sanctions imposed on Russia for its annexation of Crimea in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal with Russian P...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Rod- gers didn’t need another Hail Mary this time. Maybe just call it a “Half Mary.” Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the sideline...
This is the fifth and final installment of a series on supplements. Health foods and supplements can include a wide variety of products, from those judged by the government to have active ingredien...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Who needs to reach the end zone when you have Le’Veon Bell chewing up yards and the clock, and Chris Boswell setting an NFL playoff record with six field goals? Throw in...
HONOLULU (AP) — One last putt. One more record. And two unforgettable weeks in Hawaii for Justin Thomas. Thomas began the Sony Open with a 15-foot eagle putt on his final hole to shoot 59. He end...
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s deputy foreign minister says the nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers “will not be renegotiated” ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ta...
MADRID (AP) — Sevilla fans enjoyed the last laugh over Sergio Ramos. Sevilla twice scored late — including an 85th-minute own goal by Ramos — to end Real Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten streak and ...
ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Racing for the first time in 322 days, Lindsey Vonn had to settle for 13th place Sunday in an unusual women’s World Cup downhill with an unexpected winner, C...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan and the United States signed a supplementary treaty on Monday to clarify the scope of the civilian component at U.S. military bases in Japan protected under the bilateral...
TOKYO (Reuters) — Core orders for Japanese machinery fell in November at their fastest in seven months, a sign companies may be deferring capital expenditure as uncertainty over the incoming Trump a...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Japan’s Kei Nishikori called for changes to the Davis Cup format after coming through a grueling five-set dogfight in his opening match at the Australian Open on Monday. T...
HANOI (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to inform Vietnam on Monday of a plan to provide new patrol ships to the Southeast Asian country in a bid to help it boost its maritime securit...
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s leaders on Sunday signaled their resolve to play hardball in talks with the European Union, suggesting they will look for partners elsewhere if the bloc restricts access to...
BELGRADE (Reuters) — Serbia’s president said on Sunday that Kosovo had shown it wanted war after it deployed special forces to prevent a train painted with Serbia’s national colors and the wor...
Ozeki Kisenosato was dealt his first loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, but yokozuna and closest rival Hakuho failed to take advantage when he was also sent to defeat on the ninth day of act...
The National Center Test for university entrance exam takers began Saturday in 691 venues nationwide while many parts of the nation, especially those facing the Sea of Japan, were hit by heavy snowfal...
The National Center for Global Health and Medicine and other entities are to launch a program using state-of-the-art drones manufactured in Japan to deliver medical supplies to hard-to-access areas of...
MANILA — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kicked off this year’s summit diplomacy by meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, emphasizing that Japan would offer security and economi...
To brave the cold weather, Japanese macaques huddle together at Wild Monkey Park Osarunokuni in Tonosho, Kagawa Prefecture, on Saturday. The park on Shodoshima island feeds about 500 monkeys to keep t...
BOGOR, Indonesia (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Jakarta on Sunday to hold talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Bogor Palace in Indonesia’s West Java. At the bilater...
Follow the adventure of Kenta the office dog who lives with Shiba-kun’s family and commutes to office everyday, where his job is to heal stressed humans. Shiba-kun’s daughter, Hachiko, is the only...
SYDNEY — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed the strengthening of cooperation between Japan and Australia regarding both the economy and security during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister M...
No clear road lies ahead for the reconstruction of Takata Corp. in the wake of its Friday settlement with U.S. judicial authorities over the company’s massive recall of airbags. Takata agreed to pa...
SYDNEY — Japan and Australia signed a new agreement that enables the Self-Defense Forces and Australian forces to supply ammunition to each other, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prim...
The following is a translation of the Henshu Techo column from The Yomiuri Shimbun’s Jan. 6 issue. * * * A hina doll with a loose head. An electric lamp with a broken stand. They ar...
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
A craftsman was assembling metal parts, casting brilliant sparks as he welded them together. “Wow!” — cries of delight went up from a family wearing welding masks. This took place at the sixth ...
A few months ago I had the pleasure of attending kyogen and noh performances with a friend. The noh play, considered the main entertainment of the two, was “Jido and the Pillow.” Like many noh pla...
The Roppongi entertainment district in Minato Ward, Tokyo, is transforming itself into an art hub. Last October’s opening of complex665, a commercial building that houses three influential galleries...
Two sets of wheels and their axles rest on the ground in the city of Akishima, Tokyo, by the Tamagawa cycling path. There was a head-on collision of trains on what is now the JR Hachiko Line on Aug. 2...
For cyclists riding on the Asakawa cycling path, a nice place to take a break is a footbath facility in the Kitano Disposal Center in Hachioji, Tokyo, which sits right next to the path. The 20-kilomet...
The grave of rock ‘n’ roll legend Kiyoshiro Imawano is located at the Takao Reien cemetery in Hachioji, Tokyo, a few kilometers from JR Takao Station. The grave is frequented by many cyclists bec...