Cycle (non)stop〜Editor’s choice 20
A sign reads “Watch Out For Mamushi Vipers” in the city of Akishima, western Tokyo, along the Tamagawa river cycling path. The Akishima Police Station and the city’s crime prevention association...
Making it free to attend school up through university and graduate school has emerged as one of the items subject to constitutional revision in the debate among ruling and opposition parties in the current Diet session. Free higher education (see below), mainly for universities and graduate school...
For the many people who may set a New Year’s goal of learning English, it’s a good idea to take advantage of smartphone applications to learn in one’s spare time. With such apps, other study materials don’t have to be carried around and English learning can take place at any time of day. T...
TOKYO (Reuters) — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday it was possible Tokyo and Washington could hold bilateral free trade talks in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership this week. Fulfilling a campaign pledge, Trump signed an executive...
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AFP-Jiji) — Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva launched an impressive defense of her title at the European Championships on Wednesday in Ostrava while Italian Carolina Kostner als...
DAEJEON, South Korea (Jiji Press) — A South Korean court on Thursday upheld a local temple’s claim on an ancient statue of a seated Buddhist saint stolen from Japan in 2012 and currently kept at ...
NEW YORK (AFP-Jiji) — Boeing reported solid fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday and forecast higher commercial airplane deliveries in 2017, while its chief dismissed fears U.S. President Donald Trump...
WASHINGTON — The Japanese and U.S. governments are making final arrangements to hold the first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10 in Wash...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan is expected to post a primary budget deficit of ¥8.3 trillion in fiscal 2020, even if the nation’s gross domestic product continues 3 percent or higher growth in nomina...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Japan winger Kentaro Kodama has signed to play for the Melbourne Rebels in the 2017 Super Rugby competition. The 24-year-old Kodama, who played for the Japan-based Sunwolves in the...
HONG KONG (Bloomberg) — Taiwan is proving a surprising investment winner under Donald Trump. The island is home to the only currency in Asia to climb against the resurgent greenback since the U.S...
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol said boxing great Oscar De La Hoya has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Officer Stephan Brandt said De La Hoya’s Land Rover was p...
The prosecution’s indictment of the author was itself unreasonable. The Seoul Eastern District Court in South Korea issued a not-guilty verdict for Sejong University Prof. Park Yu Ha, who had been...
It was a day many sumo fans had been waiting for, wasn’t it? Kisenosato has been promoted from ozeki to yokozuna, becoming the 72nd wrestler to reach the highest rank in professional sumo. His asc...
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals and his perfect triple treble of Games’ sprint victories after teammate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beiji...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Tokyo metropolitan government said Wednesday that the planned Toyosu wholesale food market is projected to incur an annual deficit of about ¥10 billion after the market is...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Ryoichi Ueda, new president of NHK, said Tuesday he will lead efforts so that viewers can have a lot of faith in the public broadcaster. “I want to steer NHK while ensuring ...
A bill to revise the childcare and family care leave law so that parents can take time off to care for a child until the age of 2 will soon be submitted to the ordinary Diet session. Behind the propo...
South Korean hip-hop group BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, are mesmerizing more people across the world. I assure you, they are one of the most energetic bands around. The seven young men are perfect...
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
TSURUI, Hokkaido — Japanese cranes come flying in pairs onto the snow-covered field and exchange calls. It’s breathtaking to see the beautiful, clear contrast of the black and white of the large b...
January, which includes the New Year holidays, is the month with the most kabuki performances of the year. In Tokyo alone, kabuki is being staged at four major theaters — Kabukiza in Ginza, which gi...
Edo kiriko is a traditional glass cutting craft that has developed and flourished in Tokyo. Its roots can be traced back to the 19th century, when glass craftsmen began cutting exquisite patterns on g...
Backpacks are seldom seen as elegant, even those by luxury brands. Nevertheless, people all over Japan carry them, perhaps because they’re comfortable or because the current era is not one for dress...
Kisenosato was officially promoted on Wednesday from ozeki to yokozuna, the highest rank in professional sumo. The 30-year-old from Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, won his first Emperor’s Cup on Sund...
TOTTORI — Severely cold air moved over Japan, causing heavy snow on Tuesday mainly on the Sea of Japan side stretching from northern to western Japan. The biggest January snowfall on record was s...
South Korean hip-hop group BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, are mesmerizing more people across the world. I assure you, they are one of the most energetic bands around. The seven young men are perfect...
Making it free to attend school up through university and graduate school has emerged as one of the items subject to constitutional revision in the debate among ruling and opposition parties in the cu...
For the many people who may set a New Year’s goal of learning English, it’s a good idea to take advantage of smartphone applications to learn in one’s spare time. With such apps, other study mat...
NEW DELHI (Jiji Press) — Panasonic Corp. has launched a washing machine in India with a designated program for curry stains, the first of its kind in the South Asian country. The home appliance mak...
WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s formal withdrawal from a long-planned trade deal with Pacific Rim nations creates a political and economic vacuum that China is eager to fill...
OSAKA — An Osaka-based woman is amping up her creativity in a bid to make a difference as a cosplayer. Shiguma Aika is a famous cosplayer who became known outside Japan about 10 years ago. “We c...
Although the number of business operators with privacy marks (see below), which certify the proper way of managing the personal information of clientele, exceeded 15,000 this fiscal year, the number o...
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
Although British and American people technically speak the same language, there are lots of variations in the kinds of English we speak. Here we’ll talk about some of the differences we’ve experi...
In 1988, the Hokutosei sleeper express was the first train to use the Seikan tunnel to link Ueno Station in Tokyo to Sapporo, over a journey of 1,200 kilometers. It gained popularity through such char...
An exhibition featuring manga and bandes dessinees — or French graphic novels, called BD for short — is being held at Grand Front Osaka in Osaka. The “Louvre No. 9” exhibition is a project ...
It can be argued that two of the most influential paintings of the 20th century came from the brush of one man. The first, “Les Desmoiselles d’Avignon” (1907), shocked many in the Paris art worl...
A sign reads “Watch Out For Mamushi Vipers” in the city of Akishima, western Tokyo, along the Tamagawa river cycling path. The Akishima Police Station and the city’s crime prevention association...
Two sets of wheels and their axles rest on the ground in the city of Akishima, Tokyo, by the Tamagawa cycling path. There was a head-on collision of trains on what is now the JR Hachiko Line on Aug. 2...
For cyclists riding on the Asakawa cycling path, a nice place to take a break is a footbath facility in the Kitano Disposal Center in Hachioji, Tokyo, which sits right next to the path. The 20-kilomet...
The grave of rock ‘n’ roll legend Kiyoshiro Imawano is located at the Takao Reien cemetery in Hachioji, Tokyo, a few kilometers from JR Takao Station. The grave is frequented by many cyclists bec...