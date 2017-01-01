Cycle (non)stop〜Editor’s choice 18
For cyclists riding on the Asakawa cycling path, a nice place to take a break is a footbath facility in the Kitano Disposal Center in Hachioji, Tokyo, which sits right next to the path. The 20-kilomet...
ISTANBUL (AP) — An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations Saturday, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the province’s governor described as a terror attack. Gov. Vasip Sahi...
Three crested ibises are seen flying recently on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture. The year 2016 was memorable as a crested ibis chick was born to a wild pair in Japan for the first time in 40 years. Currently, the number of crested ibises that have been living in the wild on the island for more th...
In line with the planned relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma Air Station in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, to the Henoko district of Nago in the prefecture, the central government is planning to start the major parts of offshore work for land reclamation on the coast of Henoko as early as F...
MOSCOW (Jiji Press) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his New Year’s message issued to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has expressed his hope that the two leaders will continue to cooperate in bu...
MOSCOW (Reuters) — Russian President Vladimir Putin refrained on Friday from retaliating for the U.S. expulsion of 35 suspected Russian spies, putting the onus on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ...
UEDA, Nagano (Jiji Press) — The city of Ueda in Nagano Prefecture has attracted many tourists thanks to the popular “Sanada Maru” television drama series about a samurai warlord clan connected ...
Dear Troubleshooter: I’m a male company worker in my 40s. Although I’m married and have a child, I’ve fallen in love with a 20-year-old female colleague. She is as old as my child. She frequen...
Dear Troubleshooter: I’m a woman in my 60s. I’m worried because my son, who is single and lives alone, doesn’t care about his clothing. He is in his late 30s. He runs his own painting business...
A wave of “antiglobalism” is swelling around the world while populism, which agitates people with its exclusionary assertions, is spreading. The international community must strengthen its unity t...
The underreporting of working hours is suspected to have occurred in several departments at advertising giant Dentsu Inc., which has already been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the...
FRANKFURT (AFP-Jiji) — The euro, used by nearly 340 million people each day, celebrates its 15th birthday on Sunday. Like a teenager in the throes of adolescence, the euro has lurched from crisis ...
One year has passed since the issuance of the My Number identification cards started. Under the My Number system, a 12-digit individual number is assigned to every resident in Japan, simplifying admin...
Don’t miss the English version of this popular series from The Yomiuri Shimbun. Click here for ‘Neko Pitcher’
NEW YORK (AFP-Jiji) — Most world stock markets finished 2016 in positive territory despite shock votes in Britain and the United States, but the outlook for 2017 is clouded by looming European ele...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Kazuko Watanabe, who made great contributions to the promotion of higher education for women in Japan, died of pancreatic cancer at a convent in the city of Okayama on Friday. ...
BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had a fourth quarter better than any other player for a team rich in history. Thomas set a club record with 29 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a career-high...
HULL, England (AP) — Ross Barkley headed a late equalizer to earn Everton a 2-2 draw with struggling Hull in the English Premier League on Friday. Hull captain Michael Dawson gave his side a sixth...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Households affected by the recent massive fire in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, will receive financial assistance under a law designed to help disaster-affected people, the pre...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Renegade, the horse that serves as Florida State’s mascot, took an uncharacteristic tumble while prancing on the field before kickoff. The horse got up and was just f...
BEIJING (Reuters) — China’s military has become alarmed by what it sees as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s support of Taiwan and is considering strong measures to prevent the island from mov...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan lodged a protest with South Korea on Friday after a South Korean civic group set up a statue of a girl symbolizing the issue of so-called comfort women in front of the Ja...
Naoya Inoue defended his WBO super flyweight title for the fourth time, pounding out a sixth-round technical knockout of Japanese compatriot Kohei Kono on Friday night at Tokyo’s Ariake Colosseum. ...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A powerful earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.3 on the open-ended Richter scale rocked eastern Japan Wednesday night. The quake, which occurred at around 9:38 p.m., ...
Radio cassette players are making a comeback, mainly among senior citizens who are familiar with their use and see them as an important source of information in times of disaster. Even as digital ap...
The Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Navy started in autumn joint warning and surveillance activities in the Sea of Japan against a possible launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea, The Y...
The president of advertising giant Dentsu Inc., Tadashi Ishii, announced on Wednesday that he will step down next month following the turmoil over the excessive working hours at the company that force...
The Imperial Guard (see below) marked the 130th anniversary of its founding this year. It started as the police department of the Tonomoryo (Imperial Palace Keeper’s Bureau) at the then Imperial Hou...
Cases of infectious gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and other pathogens are rampant. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) announced this week that the average number of patients ...
MATSUE — The Nima Sand Museum in Oda, Shimane Prefecture — home to the world’s largest one-year hourglass — marked the 25th anniversary of its founding this year. The museum, which was feat...
Narita Airport is crowded on Thursday as travelers head overseas on their year-end and New Year vacations. A seasonal peak of about 50,000 outbound vacationers were expected to depart from the airport...
The number of neighborhood bookstores is dwindling nationwide, but some towns are taking action. The municipal government of Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, took the unusual step of opening a city-ru...
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
It was completely dark by the time I arrived at my senior colleague’s house for her annual holiday party. Through the open front door and brightly lit front yard the laughter and chattering inside t...
Advanced technologies have been lending new aspects to noh, breaking down its conservative image as a traditional performing art. Approaches include staging new pieces featuring unconventional digital...
“I believe we can never provide an ideal form of childcare as long as the current situation is left unaddressed,” said a 22-year-old woman who quit her job as a childcare worker. The government h...
The grave of rock ‘n’ roll legend Kiyoshiro Imawano is located at the Takao Reien cemetery in Hachioji, Tokyo, a few kilometers from JR Takao Station. The grave is frequented by many cyclists bec...