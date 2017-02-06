Cycle (non)stop〜Editor’s choice 20
A sign reads “Watch Out For Mamushi Vipers” in the city of Akishima, western Tokyo, along the Tamagawa river cycling path. The Akishima Police Station and the city’s crime prevention association...
The Japanese government is relieved for the time being by U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ remark on Saturday that Japan’s cost-sharing for U.S. forces stationed in Japan is a “model” for other countries. Mattis called for the strengthening of Japan’s defense capability in a series of...
The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry’s latest report on domestic migration highlighted continuing population inflow to urban areas and protracted population decline in nonurban areas. Striving to ensure their own survival, an increasing number of nonurban municipalities are envisaging ...
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Jiji Press) — Taisuke Nakao won the third prize at this year’s Prix de Lausanne, a prestigious international competition for young ballet dancers, on Saturday. Koyo Yamamoto, another Japanese dancer, won the fourth prize at the 45th annual competition in Lausanne. Dance...
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Conservative criticism of Pope Francis intensified Saturday after his intervention in the Knights of Malta order, with posters appearing around Rome citing his actions against c...
This is the sixth installment of a series focusing on killings and suicides by people struggling to care for relatives. Tragic incidents surrounding caregiving are not limited to those caused by t...
Do humans act largely rationally, or can stories and rumors throw an entire economy off course? Lately, economists are increasingly recognizing that narratives matter. In the early 1920s, the United...
IWAKUNI, Yamaguchi (Jiji Press) — Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Sunday sought local understanding for the planned transfer of carrier-based aircraft to the U.S. military’s Iwakuni bas...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Sunday ruled out the possibility of the nation’s Self-Defense Forces participating in the U.S. military’s operations in the South China Sea...
BANGALORE, India (Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. will begin assembling iPhones in India by the end of April, a regional minister said, heightening its focus on the world’s fastest-growing major smartphon...
LIMA (AP) — Peruvian police searched the house of former President Alejandro Toledo for five hours on Saturday in a case involving alleged bribes from a Brazilian construction firm under investigat...
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Manu Ginobili knew how important Gregg Popovich is to the San Antonio Spurs even before the coach set the NBA record for most wins with a single franchise. Popovich earned his 1,...
BERLIN (Reuters) — German weekly magazine Der Spiegel sparked controversy at home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liber...
MANILA (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he would scrap peace talks with communist rebels and asked several rebel leaders who were freed for the negotiations to return to pr...
LONDON (Reuters) — England overcame a poor first half to grind down France for a 19-16 victory to open the defense of their Six Nations title on Saturday, setting a national record of 15 successive ...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeff Carter doesn’t know where the Los Angeles Kings would be without goalie Peter Budaj. They probably could say the same about Carter. Budaj posted his NHL-leading seventh s...
Hudson’s Bay Co. has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy’s Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord...
Cyber-attacks in Japan in 2016 reached a record of about 128.1 billion, or a 2.4-fold increase from the previous year, the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology announced. At...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The first few thousand fans rushed to fill the general admission seats on the stadium 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale when the gates opened at 7 a.m. Saturday. Hours later, the...
AMMAN (AFP-Jiji) — Jordan said Saturday its warplanes have bombed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group positions in southern Syria two years after one of its pilots was captured and ki...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Renowned Japanese author Shumon Miura, who also served as chief of the Agency for Cultural Affairs in the 1980s, died on Friday. He was 91. His wife is Ayako Sono, also an au...
SAGA (Jiji Press) — The Saga prefectural government on Saturday confirmed an outbreak of avian influenza at a chicken farm in the town of Kohoku. Forty chickens were found dead at the farm on Sat...
SAN PAULO (Jiji Press) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a Japanese male university student in Medellin, Colombia, last November, Colombian media reported Friday. ...
Read any good books lately? We’ve found plenty that are “Bound to Please.” Each of the works displayed below has been recommended by a member of our staff. Whether you’re into fictional thrill...
Visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis clearly said during talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday afternoon that the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture are within the scope of Article 5...
Visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Saturday expressed a view that Japan’s cost-sharing for U.S. forces stationed in Japan is appropriate. At a press conference held after a meeting with...
While the export value of wagyu beef continues to grow, fake wagyu products are now rampant at department stores and other places in parts of Asia. Falsely indicating the origin conflicts with the ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe demonstrated to domestic and foreign observers that a strong Japan-U.S. alliance remained in place following Friday’s talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. The ci...
New U.S. President Donald Trump fueled emotional confrontation among that nation’s citizens in his presidential campaign last year. Polls conducted after the November 2016 election clearly indicate ...
The nonprofit organization Sai-Challenge Tokyo, based in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, has created posters for public elementary and junior high schools nationwide in an effort to end the problem of suicides...
TOKYO (Reuters) — Nestle unveiled sushi-shaped versions of its KitKat chocolate biscuit bar in Tokyo on Thursday. The 3-piece sets are modelled on tuna, sea urchin and omelette sushi, but are actu...
Kisenosato, left, who recently became the 72nd yokozuna, scatters dried beans during the annual bean-throwing ceremony at the Naritasan Shinshoji temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday. Feb. 3...
FUKUSHIMA (Jiji Press) — Air radiation levels inside the crippled No. 2 reactor at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station are estimated at up to 530 sieverts per hour, far higher than the previou...
Stay abreast of current events and learn Japanese at the same time through articles originally printed in The Yomiuri KODOMO Shimbun. ＝＝＝＝＝
I Contain Multitudes: The Microbes Within Us and a Grander View of Life By Ed Yong The Bodley Head, 354pp The tiny, nocturnal Hawaiian bobtail squid has organs filled with a captive population ...
Architecture is now a common topic for everyone, even referred to in tabloids and on TV variety shows. You probably remember the debates in 2015 about the construction costs for the new National Stadi...
A tonkatsu pork cutlet set is served for ¥480, an omelet for ¥230 and boiled green leafy vegetables for ¥100. These are some of the dishes at Maruken, an eatery in Kichijojihigashicho in the wester...
Two sets of wheels and their axles rest on the ground in the city of Akishima, Tokyo, by the Tamagawa cycling path. There was a head-on collision of trains on what is now the JR Hachiko Line on Aug. 2...
For cyclists riding on the Asakawa cycling path, a nice place to take a break is a footbath facility in the Kitano Disposal Center in Hachioji, Tokyo, which sits right next to the path. The 20-kilomet...
The grave of rock ‘n’ roll legend Kiyoshiro Imawano is located at the Takao Reien cemetery in Hachioji, Tokyo, a few kilometers from JR Takao Station. The grave is frequented by many cyclists bec...