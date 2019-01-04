Kono asks Seoul to act properly on asset seizure

Jiji Press TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Friday asked Seoul to act appropriately over a request for seizure of assets held in South Korea by Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. in connection with a wartime labor lawsuit.

In telephone talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Kono said that Tokyo hopes that Seoul will handle the matter properly as Japan takes the situation seriously.

The talks came after South Korean plaintiffs in the lawsuit asked a local court to seize Nippon Steel’s assets following a ruling by the South Korean Supreme Court in October that ordered the company to pay compensation to them over wartime labor.

During Friday’s conversations, held at Kang’s request, she reiterated that Seoul is considering responses. Kono said that the Japanese government will have no choice but to take action if a Japanese company suffers an unreasonable loss.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Kono said that Japan would like to “wait and see for the time being” how the situation unfolds.

