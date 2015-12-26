New volleyball arena likely for ’20 Games
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is considering building a new facility called Ariake Arena in Tokyo’s Koto Ward, as initially planned, as a venue for volleyball matches for the 2020 ...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is considering building a new facility called Ariake Arena in Tokyo’s Koto Ward, as initially planned, as a venue for volleyball matches for the 2020 ...
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike won approval to delay “until Christmas” a decision on changing the volleyball venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The decision was made at a Tuesday meeting...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Top-level officials of the four parties involved in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics decided on Tuesday to newly build venues for the rowing and canoe sprint and swimmin...
The Tokyo metropolitan government has estimated that the project cost for the envisaged Ariake Arena as the venue for volleyball matches in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be lowered to ¥34 billion, it...
A plan to hold rowing and canoe sprint competitions at the Miyagi Naganuma Boat Race Course in Tome, Miyagi Prefecture, during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is expected to be shelved, it ha...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Alternative venues that have been proposed to trim the costs for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are still retained as options, a visiting International Olympic Committ...
The agriculture ministry is concerned about infected horses being brought into Japan to participate in equestrian events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The ministry has no choice but to...
Officials from the International Olympic Committee have grabbed the reins in multiparty talks aimed at reducing the cost of the 2020 Olympics, signaling they would be directly involved in the process,...
The options presented by the Tokyo metropolitan government’s investigative panel for changing certain venues for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have drawn mixed responses from local governmen...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday presented proposals for possible venue changes for some sports in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in a bid to cut costs. I...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A Tokyo metropolitan government team investigating the costs for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics is considering narrowing down the candidate competition venues for rowing and...
The Emperor and Empress met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, followed by International Paralympic Committee President Philip Craven, at the Imperial Palace on Friday. It wa...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and visiting International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday agreed to set up a four-party task force to review costs for the 2020 Toky...
TOME, Miyagi (Jiji Press) — Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai on Saturday said his prefecture will need only ¥15 billion to ¥20 billion to prepare a venue for the rowing and canoe sprint events in the...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The health ministry has proposed a total ban on smoking at public facilities including central and local government office buildings, hospitals and other medical institutions, ...
Japanese Olympians and Paralympians who won medals at the Rio de Janeiro Games were hailed in a parade in central Tokyo on Friday in Ginza’s Chuo-dori. It was the first joint parade of Japan’s ...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — An executive of the International Olympic Committee has expressed displeasure with a proposal by a Tokyo metropolitan government-appointed panel for a drastic review of three p...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Baseball legend Sadaharu Oh will become a member of the Executive Board of the organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Yoshiro Mori, president of the c...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Officials related to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games decided at a liaison meeting on Thursday to examine a proposal to turn weekdays during the games into holidays ...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The total costs for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo would surpass ¥3 trillion if the present plans were to be implemented, a panel commissioned by the metropolit...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Her eighth-place finish in last week’s final of the women’s canoe sprint at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics showed teenager Monika Seryu just how high the wall remains between h...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Mayumi Narita, 46, swam to a fifth-place finish in the finals of the women’s 50-meter backstroke in the S5 category for those with mobility disorders at the Rio de Janeiro Paraly...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan won two silver medals in road cycling at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics on Wednesday, with Yurie Kanuma taking second in the women’s time trial for the visually impaired an...
RIO DE JANEIRO — The desire of the athletes taking part in the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics is reflected in thier competitiveness. Members of the Japan women’s goalball team had to overcome a tough...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Keiichi Kimura won the bronze medal in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke for the visually impaired on Tuesday to earn his second medal at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. Kimura, ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Table tennis player Kimie Bessho, 68, the oldest athlete in Japan’s delegation, on Saturday wore 39 butterfly-shaped hair accessories to express her gratitude to those who have su...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan’s mixed team in boccia, an event for players with cerebral palsy, brought their country its first Paralympic silver medal in the sport on Monday. Japan played Thailand in ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan is guaranteed at least the silver medal in mixed team boccia (see below) with cerebral palsy, after winning its semifinal 8-5 against Portugal at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympi...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Junko Hirose, 25, became the first Japanese female athlete to win a medal in women’s judo at the Paralympic Games, earning a bronze by winning the third-place match on Friday in ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Makoto Hirose won Japan’s first medal at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, capturing the silver medal in the men’s judo 60-kilogram division on Thursday. It was one of three med...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Paralympic Games opened Wednesday with 4,350 athletes demonstrating first-hand their creed: “The heart knows no limits; everybody has a heart.” Wheelchair daredevil ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — With a huge Hinomaru national flag attached to her wheelchair, 22-year-old wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji led the Japanese delegation into the Rio Paralympic Games opening cer...
Events are being held in Tokyo to allow people to experience some of the sports at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games, which is set to open Thursday Japan time. In anticipation of the Tokyo Paralym...
The pair of Atsuko Yamada and Yu Nishiyama is a good example of how the paratriathlon combines a person with a physical impairment and one with none in a joint effort to conquer the grueling race. The...
Junichi Kawai, left, a retired blind swimmer, transfers the Paralympic Flame to the next runner in the torch relay in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, the day before the opening of the Paralympic Games. Kaw...
A woman in a wheelchair carries the Olympic flame at a hospital with a rehabilitation facility for physically disabled people in Brasilia on Thursday as part of the torch relay prior to the Rio de Jan...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Jiji Press) — Japanese Paralympic athletes, including two-time wheelchair tennis champion Shingo Kunieda, arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after arrivi...
A long uphill battle in her career forced two-time Paralympian Maya Nakanishi out of athletics for a spell, but after rediscovering her passion in her hometown of Oita Prefecture, she is back on track...
A countdown event for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics was held on Thursday at Citizen’s Plaza in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, to mark the four years remaining until the opening of the Paralympics. About 150 ...
Members of the Japanese Olympic team held a press conference in Tokyo following their return from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics with a record 41 medals — 12 golds, eight silvers and 21 bronzes. One ...
While canoeist Takuya Haneda was at a meet in the Czech Republic in 2005, he sent a letter to his father, Kunihiko. Still a third-year student at Tojaku High School in Aichi Prefecture, Haneda req...
Less than 24 hours after the close of the Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte took a major financial hit Monday for a drunken incident he initially tried to pass off as an armed robbery. In quick succession,...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Saori Yoshida, who missed out on a historic fourth Olympic gold medal in women’s wrestling with a loss in the 53-kilogram final at the Rio Games, indicated Monday she might not b...
Japan men’s judo coach Kosei Inoue could not help but shed tears in front of everyone after watching Hisayoshi Harasawa come away with the silver medal in the final of the over-100-kilogram division...
MIRADOR DE EZARO, Spain (AP) — Alexandre Geniez of France held off an attack by the title favorites on a brutal final climb to win the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Monday. Geniez complete...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The trip wasn’t always easy, though they arrived at their expected destination. The players on the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team never doubted they would be standing...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — With Neymar in a courtside seat cheering his countrymen, Wallace de Souza pumped his arms and let out screams from deep in his lungs as Brazil fed off the energy in the raucou...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP-Jiji) — Hot favorite Eliud Kipchoge stormed to a runaway gold medal in a wet men’s marathon on Sunday, the final day of competition at the Rio Olympics. The Kenyan broke away...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Jiji Press) — The closing ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games was held at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro Sunday evening to mark the finale of the first Olympics hosted ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two Mongolian wrestling coaches stripped off their clothing to protest the result of a bronze medal match, a bizarre turn in a day where officiating was highly criticized. Th...
Sporting events finished Sunday at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after 17 days of exciting competition. Japanese athletes expressed a variety of emotions as some marked surprising victories by defeatin...
RIO DE JANEIRO — For the closing ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Sunday, a 10-minute segment of the show introduced Japan using cutting-edge technology such as computer graphics, while P...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Like the women a week earlier, the Japanese men barely made their presence felt in the Olympic marathon on Sunday, the final day of the Rio Games. Satoru Sasaki, who dropped out ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan, which had qualified fifth for the team final in rhythmic gymnastics, ended up in eighth place with 34.200 points Sunday. Russia won the gold medal with 36.233, followed by...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Shaking to samba and expressing a sense of longing with uniquely Brazilian words, Olympians and fans said goodbye to the Rio Games with one last big bash that was both revelat...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan’s synchronized swimming team won the bronze medal at the Rio Games on Friday, ending a medal drought in the team event since the nation won silver in the 2004 Athens Olympi...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — With a kiss of the ball and an unforgettable kick, Brazil’s biggest soccer star gave the Olympic host its biggest moment of the games. Brazil won its first Olympic gold me...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — China’s Chen Long won gold Saturday in men’s badminton, handing Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei his third straight Olympic silver medal and signaling Chen’s place as the game...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan’s stunning silver medal in the men’s 4x100-meter relay on Friday, run in a new Asian record time of 37.60 seconds, was achieved without the benefit of runners who can cov...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Park Inbee is taking a gold medal back to South Korea to show anyone who doubted whether she should play in the Olympics. And to anyone who questioned her place in women’s ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — It was predicted. That didn’t make it any less impressive, or any less contentious. Caster Semenya won the Olympic title in the 800 meters Saturday with no one close to ch...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Allyson Felix and LaShawn Merritt are two savvy track stars who’ve been around long enough to know that not everything always goes to plan. Over the final, topsy-turvy 30 m...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Yuka Sato was 15th in the women’s triathlon on Saturday, the top finisher among three Japanese as she clocked 2 hours and 1 second. The 24-year-old fared well in her Olympic debu...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — As she wobbled along on a flat tire four years ago in London, Gwen Jorgensen promised to turn that heartbreak at Hyde Park into a conquering of Copacabana Beach at the Rio Gam...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Geno Auriemma and Diana Taurasi shared a long, emotional embrace. Mission accomplished. The dominant U.S. women’s basketball team did what was expected, winning a sixth con...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Medal hopeful Sosuke Takatani wasted a three-point lead in bowing out in the quarterfinals of the men’s 74-kilogram freestyle wrestling competition on Friday at the Rio Games. T...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Unheralded Rei Higuchi won the silver medal in the 57-kilogram weight class of men’s freestyle wrestling in his Olympic debut on Friday at the Rio Games. The 20-year-old Higuch...
RIO DE JANEIRO — With each step he took — not withstanding his little bump with a competitor — Hirooki Arai walked closer and closer into Japanese Olympic history. When it was over, Arai had...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Usain Bolt kneeled down and gave the track one final kiss, then flattened his hand, reached to the ground and slapped the white number “3’’ painted at the finish line. ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — An unexpected drama was waiting for race walker Hirooki Arai after he finished third in the 50-kilometer race on Friday at the Rio Games. The 28-year-old was disqualified over co...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — With her arms raised in victory, coach Silvia Neid ran onto the field to join the celebration of Germany’s Olympic gold medal — even jumping onto the players’ dogpile. ...
In the women’s badminton singles, Nozomi Okuhara won a bronze medal by default victory. Her Chinese opponent in the third-place match announced her withdrawal because of an injury. Okuhara became t...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan grabbed a surprise silver medal in the men’s 4x100-meter relay with an Asian record of 37.60 seconds Friday, bringing Japan a total of 41 medals at the Rio Games, the most t...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Saori Yoshida, the undisputed queen of women’s wrestling for more than a decade, has been dethroned. The 33-year-old’s strength and vigor had begun to wane, and there was the ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Yelena Isinbayeva walked away from competing but not from her sport on Friday. The women’s pole vault world record-holder announced her retirement as she focuses on a new ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In the shadow of mighty Usain Bolt, Allyson Felix achieved something unprecedented in women’s athletics Friday by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal. And together with th...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Park Inbee was in the 16th fairway, only 50 yards from the hole, and couldn’t imagine a worse spot to be. She already had lost a three-shot lead in gusts up to 48 kph Frid...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Serbia had a late last look against the United States and missed. The Serbs are getting another shot, this time for gold. Milos Teodosic scored 22 points as Serbia, which ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan exceeded expectations by winning the silver medal in the men’s 4x100-meter relay, finishing second to Usain Bolt and Jamaica on Friday at the Rio Games. Ryota Yamagata, Sh...
Hirooki Arai won Japan’s first Olympic medal in race walk on Friday, finishing third in the men’s 50-kilometer race at the Rio Games. For more Olympic stories, click here...
Rei Higuchi came away with the silver medal in men’s freestlye wrestling, losing to Georgia’s Vladimer Khinchegashvili in the 57-kilogram final on Friday at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. For mor...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan’s synchronized swim team earned the bronze medal on Friday at the Rio Games. For more Olympic stories, click here
RIO DE JANEIRO — Saori Yoshida, the 13-time world wrestling champion, failed to win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal on Thursday at the Rio Games. The buzzer rang in the women’s 53-kilog...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Risako Kawai earned a wrestling gold medal in her Olympic debut, winning the women’s 63-kilogram title on Thursday at the Rio Games. Having witnessed Saori Yoshida’s defeat r...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police said Thursday that swimmer Ryan Lochte and three U.S. teammates were not robbed after a night of partying, and the intoxicated athletes instead vandalized a g...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Just like four years ago in London, Alistair Brownlee grabbed a British flag, slowed to a trot and then walked across the finish line to win the gold medal in the men’s Olym...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Stacy Lewis made 11 birdies on Thursday to match the low score at Olympic Golf Course with an 8-under 63, putting her right in the mix for a gold medal in women’s golf. The ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP-Jiji) — It was a historic day in the Olympic taekwondo competition on Thursday as Ahmad Abughaush won Jordan’s first Games medal and Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin claimed the first...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan, aiming for its first Olympic medal in team synchronized swimming since 2004, was sitting in third place following the technical routine with 93.7723 points on Thursday at th...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Risako Kawai bagged a wrestling gold medal in her Olympic debut, winning the women’s 63-kilogram title on Thursday at the Rio de Janeiro Games. The 21-year-old student at Shigak...
RIO DE JANEIRO — The top-seeded duo of Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi won Japan’s first-ever gold medal in badminton on Thursday, taking the top prize in women’s doubles at the Rio Games....
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Darya Klishina’s one-woman show at the Olympics is over. The only Russian allowed to participate in track and field at the Rio de Janeiro Games finished ninth in the long ju...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — The United States and Spain finally lived up to expectations, posting blowout wins on Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament as Fra...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — France won its second team show jumping gold medal ever and its first in 40 years on Wednesday in a dramatic final round of competition featuring eliminations, last-minut...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — South Korea claimed the first taekwondo gold medal of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Wednesday, restoring some pride to the country that invented the sport. Seventh-ranked Ki...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan women grabbed three gold medals in wrestling on Wednesday at the Rio Olympics. Kaori Icho earned a fourth straight Olympic gold medal, winning the 58-kilogram division. She is...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan’s men’s table tennis team, ranked fourth in the world, faced off against top-ranked China in the final on Wednesday at the Rio Games. Despite losing 3-1 to the two-time d...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — Ahmad Tontowi and Liliyana Natsir celebrated Indonesia’s national day with a “gift” of a gold medal to their country after hammering Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon and...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The 5,000-meter runner whose act of friendship captured the Olympic spirit will not return to the track in Rio after tearing ligaments in her knee. Abbey D’Agostino said W...
RIO DE JANEIRO — The Japan men’s team won the silver medal in table tennis in Wednesday’s final at the Rio Games. The result came a day after the women’s team took the bronze medal. Jun Mi...
RIO DE JANEIRO— Sara Dosho won a gold medal in her Olympic debut, securing the title in the 69-kilogram division of women’s wrestling at the Rio de Janeiro Games on Wednesday. Dosho, 21, took br...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Wrestling star Kaori Icho won a fourth straight Olympic gold medal, winning the women’s 58-kilogram division at the Rio de Janeiro Games on Wednesday. A native of Hachinohe, Aom...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Eri Tosaka made a stunning Olympic debut by winning the gold medal in the women’s 48-kilogram wrestling division at the Rio de Janeiro Games on Wednesday. The 22-year-old hails ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Simone Biles starts each year by pulling out a notebook to write down her goals for the next 12 months. When 2016 dawned, for once she didn’t get too specific. Make the Oly...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP-Jiji) — A furious Iran slammed Georgian lifter Lasha Talakhadze’s Olympic gold medal as a “conspiracy” on Tuesday, with riot police called to the Rio Games weightlifting ve...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The roaring crowd at the Maracana Stadium desperately wanted Lisa Dahlkvist to miss. It didn’t bother her at all. Dahlkvist just pretended all those Brazilians were cheerin...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Unheralded Tomohiro Inoue nearly beat the odds and gave Japan a second medal in Greco-Roman wrestling, but lost a nail-biting bronze medal match to Georgia’s Shmagi Bolkvadze in ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — The top-seeded badminton duo of Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi are guaranteed at least the silver medal in women’s doubles after winning their semifinal 21-16, 21-15 agains...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Ai Fukuhara’s tears never seemed to stop after she and her teammates won the bronze medal in their Rio Olympics finale. Fukuhara, Kasumi Ishikawa and Mima Ito beat Singapore 3-1...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui earned the bronze medal in the synchronized swimming duet at the Rio de Janeiro Games on Tuesday, narrowly beating fourth-place Ukraine in the final f...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The U.S. women’s volleyball team knows Japan so well that long points are a given. Patience is an absolute must. Against the best defensive team in the world, balls are going...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Miyuki Uehara became the first Japanese woman to reach the final in the 5,000 meters in 20 years with her effort on Tuesday at the Rio Games. The 20-year-old ran aggressively the en...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women brushed aside yet another opponent at the Rio Games after being challenged for the first time in the Olympics, albeit for just one half. Whil...
Japan women’s team clinched a podium finish in table tennis for the second straight Olympics, beating Singapore 3-1 in the bronze medal match on Tuesday at the Rio de Janeiro Games. Ai Fukuhara lo...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — The coach of Germany’s canoe slalom team, Stefan Henze, died from head injuries sustained in a car crash last week in Rio de Janeiro, the German Olympics team said on M...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — An overhead television camera suspended by cables crashed to the ground in the Olympic Park on Monday, injuring seven people including two children, in the latest of a st...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — For beating Allyson Felix, Shaunae Miller gets a gold medal. Maybe they should give her a cape, too. It took a head-first dive, Superwoman-style, for Miller to spring an Olymp...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Teenage gymnast Kenzo Shirai successfully performed a new maneuver in the final of the men’s vault, proving he has regained the aggressiveness he lost earlier in Rio. The perfo...
RIO DE JANEIRO — The Japan men’s table tennis team defeated Germany 3-1 in the semifinals on Monday to advance to the final at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The men’s team is assured of its first...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Simone Biles felt her right foot slip. Then her left. As she reached down to steady herself on the balance beam — her first visible misstep during an astonishing Olympics t...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui advanced to the duet final in synchronized swimming Monday at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, qualifying third overall with a score of 187.5214 from their...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan men’s table tennis team defeated Germany on Monday in the semifinals and advanced to the final at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The men’s team is assured of its first Olymp...
Gymnast Kenzo Shirai won the bronze medal in the men’s vault on Monday at the Rio Olympics, adding to the gold he won in the team event. For more Olympic stories, click here...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Love is in the air at the Olympic diving pool. He Zi of China settled for silver in women’s 3-meter springboard on Sunday before accepting an even bigger prize: an engagem...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — From the top step of the podium, Justin Rose bowed his head as the Olympic gold medal was placed around his neck, and he stared at it for the longest time. Even for a major ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — The Japan women’s volleyball team clinched a spot in the quarterfinals at the Rio Olympics, beating Argentina 3-0 in their Group A finale on Sunday. Japan, a bronze medalist at...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP-Jiji) — U.S. gymnastics dynamo Simone Biles remained on course for a record haul of five women’s titles in Rio on Sunday, but Britain’s Max Whitlock outshone Japan’s Kohei ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Even when Kayoko Fukushi knew her dream of an Olympic medal was out of reach, she continued to pursue the runners ahead of her all to the way to the finish. “I couldn’t win ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The spectators told Monica Puig they believed she could win Puerto Rico’s first Olympic gold medal in any sport, providing a soundtrack of “Si se puede!” — “Yes, we ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan finished fifth in the 4x100-meter medley relay on Saturday at the Rio Games, missing the podium for the first time in four Olympic Games. Ryosuke Irie, Yasuhiro Koseki, Tak...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan’s women’s table tennis team moved a step closer to reaching the podium in two consecutive Olympics, beating Austria in straight sets in the quarterfinals on Saturday at t...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan’s women’s basketball team stunned France on Saturday at the Rio Olympics, beating the world No. 4 team 79-71 in their Group A final. World No. 16 Japan, which had alrea...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The new Olympic champion caught her country’s flag from out of the stands, unfurled it and fumbled a bit as she tried to drape it over her shoulders. She knew exactly where...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — They rowed for 2 kilometers. The gold medal came down to an inch. New Zealand’s Mahe Drysdale and Croatia’s Damir Martin crossed the finish line in the men’s single s...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Juan Martin del Potro ended Rafael Nadal’s bid for an unprecedented second Olympic singles gold medal in a thrill-a-minute semifinal, then celebrated as if the title were al...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Aska Cambridge and Ryota Yamagata moved through to the semifinals in the men’s 100 meters as preliminaries got under way on Saturday at the Rio Games. Cambridge clocked 10.13 sec...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Kei Nishikori lost to defending champion Andy Murray of Britain 6-1, 6-4 in their men’s semifinal match in tennis singles at the Rio Games on Saturday. Nishikori, the first Japan...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Takaharu Furukawa’s bid to medal in archery in a second straight Olympics was gone with the wind. Furukawa, the silver medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, failed to properly ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Katie Ledecky came into the Rio Olympics facing enormous expectations. Some athletes might’ve buckled under the pressure. She seemed to thrive on it. The 19-year-old from ...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Daisuke Matsunaga finished the 20-kilometer walk on Friday in 1 hour 20 minutes and 22 seconds for seventh place, becoming the first Japanese man to reach the top eight in the event...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — What athletics really needed was a Usain Bolt-like jolt to steer the conversation from the endless string of crime, punishment and doping that nearly sank the sport over the pa...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Kim Rhode stood at the base of the Olympic podium, unsure of what to do with her hands. She tugged at the bottom of her shirt, adjusted the sleeve, dropped her arms to the sid...
RIO DE JANERIO — Kei Nishikori took a big step toward ending Japan’s nearly centurylong Olympic medal drought in tennis, edging Gael Monfils of France 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) in the men’s qua...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Hisayoshi Harasawa grabbed the silver medal in the men’s over-100-kilogram division in judo on Friday. The Japanese men’s team won medals in every division — two golds, one si...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Middle Eastern politics spilled onto the judo mat Friday at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics when an Egyptian competitor refused to shake hands with the Israeli who beat him. Isl...
The Japanese men’s team finished in fourth place in Olympic rugby sevens on Thursday. Japan fell to Fiji 20-5 in the semifinal, and then lost to South Africa 54-14 in the third-place match. Fiji, m...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Liz Cambage scored 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Australia rallied from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Japan 92-86 and clinch the top spot in Group A as pl...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori made it through to the quarterfinals in men’s singles action, wiping out world No. 121 Andrej Martin of Slovakia 6-2, 6-2 in third-round action on Thur...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Reigning world champion Ryunosuke Haga lost in the quarterfinal in the men’s 100-kilogram division in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Thursday, but claimed the bronze medal by def...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Jun Mizutani captured Japan’s first Olympic medal in individual table tennis on Thursday, winning the bronze medal in men’s singles. World No. 6 Mizutani, 27, beat ninth-ranke...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Swimmer Rie Kaneto won the gold medal in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, bringing Japan its first gold in the event since Kyoko Iwas...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Kosuke Hagino swam to a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter individual medley on Thursday at the Rio de Janeiro Games, ascending the podium as the first Japanese medalist in the ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Katie Ledecky was the fastest swimmer in the pool, and she brought her American teammates along for the ride. The 19-year-old turned in another overpowering performance to car...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — Kazakhstan, which lost five Olympic titles from 2008 and 2012 through retrospective doping positives, won its first gold of the 2016 Games when Nijat Rahimov broke the cl...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The blowouts are over. The Olympics are under way. After nothing but pushovers this summer, the U.S. men’s basketball team faced someone who pushed back. “This is the re...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — Britain’s Jack Laugher and Chris Mears dethroned reigning champions China to claim their country’s first ever diving gold medal in the men’s 3-meter springboard eve...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Kohei Uchimura won his second consecutive gold medal in the men’s all-around on Wednesday at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, continuing his reign over the gymnastic world. The 27-ye...
The Japan judo team struck gold twice on Wednesday at the Rio de Janeiro Games, with Mashu Baker winning the men’s 90-kilogram division and Haruka Tachimoto bagging the women’s 70-kilogram title....
Natsumi Hoshi won the bronze medal in the women’s 200-meter butterfly at the Rio de Janeiro Games on Wednesday with a time of 2:05.20. The gold went to Spain’s Mireia Belmonte Garcia. “I recei...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — So much for the slow starts by the U.S. women’s field hockey team. Melissa Gonzalez scored on a penalty corner 22 seconds into the team’s match against Japan, and Katie B...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — Host Brazil finally found its form to progress to the quarterfinals of the Olympic soccer tournament with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Denmark on Wednesday, after holder ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Fabian Cancellara bounced onto the Olympic podium with a little extra hop on top, for a fleeting moment making everyone forget the 35-year-old cyclist is on the brink of retir...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — Fiji sent New Zealand home, Japan continued its fairytale run to the semifinals and Britain edged Argentina amid the high drama of extra time as the inaugural Olympic seve...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Takuya Haneda won the bronze medal in the men’s canoe slalom on Tuesday at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, becoming the first Japanese person ever to medal in a canoe competition at...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Stroke by stroke, Masato Sakai closed the gap between him and Michael Phelps, the swimming phenomenon from the United States. He stormed in to touch the wall just a few hundredths o...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP-Jiji) — Japan upset the odds with a thrilling upset over New Zealand in their opening match of the Olympic rugby sevens Tuesday as All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams sustained a...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Undefeated all year, Khasan Khalmurzaev is now the Olympic champion. The sixth-seeded Russian beat Travis Stevens of the United States to win the judo gold medal Tuesday in t...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps sat alone, thoroughly exhausted. He put his head in his hands and then motioned at his neck as though he had nothing left to give. No need. His work was done...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Out of sorts and out of answers, defending champion Serena Williams is out of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Shanking shots of all sorts, including five — yes, five! — doub...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — From the favela to the top of the podium, Rafaela Silva earned Brazil’s first gold medal of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. And to celebrate, the 24-year-old judo champion shed...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Japan is off to its best start in women’s basketball in 20 years after routing host Brazil 82-66 Monday for a second straight victory. The Japanese didn’t qualify in 2008...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The first Olympic rugby gold medal in 92 years has gone to a group of Australian women that includes a mechanic, an elite former sprinter and a 21-year-old newcomer who has tra...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The “Usain Bolt Variety Hour” hit Brazil, big time, on Monday. The closing number said it all: After talking about life, sprinting and the Olympics — and yes, Bolt insi...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — This one will surely be seen as a victory for clean athletes over the dopers. No doubt, that was Lilly King’s take. The feisty American stared down Yulia Efimova, a swimmer...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Any way he looked at it, it should have been an easy opponent for Kei Nishikori. Instead, Nishikori struggled against unheralded John Millman of Australia, but managed to raise his...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Kosuke Hagino was seventh in the men’s 200-meter freestyle, while Ryosuke Irie also failed to reach the podium, also ending up in seventh in the 100-meter backstroke on Monday at ...
RIO DE JANIERO — With a pair of dominant victories on Monday, Ai Fukuhara cruised into the quarterfinals of the women’s table tennis singles at the Rio Olympics, equaling the personal-best showin...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan won the men’s team gold medal in gymnastics on Monday at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, besting its rivals to grab its first Olympic title since the 2004 Games in Athens. Re...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Shohei Ono grabbed the gold medal in his first Olympic outing, winning the men’s 73-kilogram division in judo on Monday at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. While Ono, 24, gave J...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP-Jiji) — Anna van der Breggen overcame the “shock” of seeing Dutch teammate Annemiek van Vleuten sprawled motionless in the road before going on to claim Olympic cycling gold...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Judoka Masashi Ebinuma won a bronze medal Sunday in the men’s 66-kilogram division and Misato Nakamura took the bronze in the women’s 52-kilogram division at the Rio de Janeiro...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps has to clear out more space in his medal case. Time to make room for gold No. 19. With yet another dazzling performance, the most decorated athlete in Olympi...
BRASILIA (AP) — Disappointed yet again, the Brazilian fans jeered their own team and saved their applause for Iraq. Brazil, which has never won the Olympic gold medal in men’s soccer, failed to...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Another night, another world record for Adam Peaty. The British swimmer cruised to victory in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 57.13 seconds Sunday night, shatterin...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Kevin Durant looks ready to lead a new group of Americans to the gold-medal podium. Durant picked up right where he left off in the 2012 Olympics with 25 points, and the U.S. ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Italian Daniele Garozzo stunned top-ranked American Alexander Massialas to win the gold medal Sunday in men’s foil fencing. Garozzo beat Massialas — who was seeking to b...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After escaping a blanket ban from the Olympics, Russia was kicked out of the upcoming Paralympics on Sunday as the ultimate punishment for the state running a doping operation...
MANAUS, Brazil — Japan left it late, but kept its hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals of the men’s soccer tournament alive by scraping out a 2-2 draw with Colombia at the Amazonia Arena on Su...
RIO DE JANIERO — As the hall still reverberated from the partisan crowd’s cheers for the victor, Yuki Ota bent down and put his hand down in reverence on the competition strip. “I didn’t thi...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Masashi Ebinuma won the bronze medal on Sunday in the the men’s 66-kilogram division at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 26-year-old has three-peated at the world championships...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Misato Nakamura won the bronze medal on Sunday, in the women’s 52-kilogram division at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 27-year-old has won the world championships three times, ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — Five times a world champion but without a single medal from three previous Olympics, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu finally struck gold on Saturday and demolished the 400 met...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP-Jiji) — Japanese fourth seed Kei Nishikori reached the Olympic tennis second round Saturday but jet-lagged Agnieszka Radwanska crashed out, completing her miserable and exhaustin...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ramu Tokashiki’s layup with 3:30 left put Japan ahead to stay Saturday night in a 77-73 victory over Belarus. The win was the first for Japan in the Olympics since 2004. Th...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Ami Kondo knew what it meant to end up with the bronze medal in the 48-kilogram division, the forte of the Japanese women’s judo team. “I’m not happy — I’m ashamed of my...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — One of the South Korean archers had a perfect response for a nearly flawless show. “We shoot always like this,” Lee Seung Yun said through an interpreter. “It’s Korea...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — Dethroning champions China is the No. 1 target for Japan at the Rio Olympics but after a day of falls and botched landings in men’s qualifying on Saturday, Kohei Uchimur...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Ami Kondo won a bronze medal Saturday in her Olympic debut, taking third place in the women’s 48-kilogram division at the Rio Janeiro Games. Kondo, 21, defeated Urantsetseg Munk...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Naohisa Takato won a bronze medal in his Olympic debut at the Rio de Janeiro Games, at the men’s 60-kilogram division on Saturday. Takato, 23, hails from Shimotsuke, Tochigi Pre...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Ami Kondo won a bronze medal in her Olympic debut at the Rio de Janeiro Games, at the women’s 48-kilogram division on Saturday. Kondo, 21, is a native of Nagoya. She joined the...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Hours after making her Olympic debut, Iranian archer Zahra Nemati carried her country’s flag in the opening ceremony. It’s the start of a busy couple of months for Nemat...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Jiji Press) — The Tokyo 2020 Japan House, a facility set up in Rio de Janeiro as the operating base for Japan-related bodies during the Olympics and Paralympics in the Brazilian cit...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP-Jiji) — A pair of Georgian shooters are set to make history at the Rio Games by becoming the first mother and son to compete at the same Olympics. Three-time Olympic medalist N...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — Brazil unfurled a vast canvas celebrating its rainforest and the creative energy of its wildly diverse population in welcoming the world on Friday to the Olympic Games in ...
The Hinomaru national flag at the head of the Japanese national team waved from side to side as it appeared at Friday’s opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Standing 1.96 meters tall a...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — There was nothing the least bit shaky about South Korean archer Kim Woo Jin’s world-record performance at the Olympics. He was in such a rhythm that a wobbly piece of plyw...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Carmelo Anthony was the last one to take the practice floor Friday, joining his U.S. teammates after wrapping up interviews where he was asked about everything from the opening...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP-Jiji) — World champion Yulia Efimova led five Russian swimmers who won Olympic reprieves on Friday, taking their doping-tainted country to at least 276 competitors at the Rio Gam...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP-Jiji) — Judo bad boy Shohei Ono will lead an expected Japanese backlash in the Rio Olympic tournament, but the heavyweight title looks out of reach. Four years ago, the countr...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Pssssst. Wanna know who’s going to win that big first-round matchup between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro at the Rio de Janeiro Olymp...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP-Jiji) — Brazil and superstar Neymar were booed off as their quest for a maiden Olympic soccer gold medal began with a 0-0 draw against 10-man South Africa on Thursday. Barcelona...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The IOC approved the entry of 271 Russian athletes for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Thursday, meaning 70 percent of the country’s original team will compete after a doping...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Jiji Press) — The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday approved the addition of a total of 18 events in five sports, including baseball/softball, for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic ...
RIO DE JANIERO — Part of Kei Nishikori regrets the absence of several top players from the men’s Olympic tennis tournament. The other part sees it as a good chance to come away with an elusive me...
Weightlifters Kanae Yagi, left, and Namika Matsumoto hold the flags of Japan and Brazil during a ceremony Tuesday to welcome Japan to the Olympic Village at the Rio de Janeiro Games. About 80 Japanese...
The Japan men’s judo team has a mission for Rio — to wipe away the memory of the 2012 London Games, the worst humiliation it ever experienced. And the judoka who aims to make the biggest push to r...
Ano Kuwai’s fate took a sharp turn in pursuit of her Olympic dream — switching from discus throwing to rugby. The 26-year-old has become a core member of the Japan women’s rugby sevens team, w...
Prof. Chikako Tsuruta, front row right, instructs students of Tokyo University of Foreign Studies who will serve as volunteer interpreters during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The students will help Ja...
SYDNEY (Reuters) — Usain Bolt is keenly aware of the narrative of his extraordinary career and, for the fastest man who ever lived, the only fitting way to close its Olympic chapter is with a third...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — Partial sanctions against Russian athletes over the country’s state-run doping system are preliminary, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said ...
Fireworks fly into the air at the Maracana stadium on Sunday during a rehearsal for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics’ opening ceremony, which is scheduled for Friday. The rehearsal was held behind closed...
Japan Olympic team captain Wataru Endo, center, steals the ball from Brazil striker Neymar during a warm-up for the upcoming Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Saturday in Goiania, Brazil. Japan, which lost t...
BUDAPEST (AP) — All of Russia’s weightlifters were banned from the Rio Olympics on Friday for doping for what the international federation called “extremely shocking” results that brought the...
Russian athletes arriving in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday night to participate in the Olympics starting Aug. 5 are greeted at the airport by roughly 30 people, including local Russian residents display...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hit out at “discrimination” against the country’s banned track and field athletes at a Kremlin send-off ceremony Wednesday for its depleted Olym...
Olympic gymnastics champion Kohei Uchimura, left, and teammate Koji Yamamuro arrive at Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Japan’s five-member men’s team, which is seeking i...
The Japan swimming team is without Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima, who twice won two Olympic gold medals, after he retired in April, but the nation has another Kosuke to fill the superstar’s void....
Taking part in the 2012 London Olympics while still a university student made Kaori Kawanaka feel like the kid sister tagging along with the women’s national archery team. Kawanaka worked hard to...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Full-scale mobilization of military units started in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday to ensure security ahead of the opening of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Aug. 5. The city is on hi...
The Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games are opening on Aug. 5 as the first Olympic Games held in the southern hemisphere. Preparations continue in such areas as the Maracana district where the main Maracana ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ready or not, the Rio Olympics are opening their doors. The Games begin in just over two weeks, but the Athletes Village opens officially on Sunday, meaning 10,500 athletes a...
MONTREAL (AFP-Jiji) — The World Anti-Doping Agency asked Thursday that the International Olympic Committee “consider its responsibilities” as it debates whether or not to ban all Russian compet...
To heighten the mood heading into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, an exhibition exploring the history of the Games started at the Discovery Museum inside Haneda Airport on Wednesday. The ex...
ZHUKOVSKY, Russia (AP) — Russia’s top athletes reacted with anger after the news broke Thursday that their track-and-field team would remain banned from next month’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics. T...
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Thursday it had rejected Russia’s appeal against the exclusion of its track and field athletes from the Rio Games star...
Makoto Teguramori, coach of the Japanese men’s national soccer team, receives flowers at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Thursday as the team leaves for Brazil to compete in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics....
Boxer Daisuke Narimatsu is set to enter the Rio de Janeiro Olympics with one thing on his mind: using his fists to boost the level of fight in the people of Kumamoto Prefecture, which is struggling in...
Gymnastics star Kohei Uchimura is set to enter Rio de Janeiro as the men’s defending all-around Olympic champion. If he gets the gold, the 27-year-old will extend his combined winning streak at the ...
Race walker Takayuki Tanii is set to head to the Rio de Janeiro Olympics with the aim of overcoming a regrettable experience from four years ago at the London Games. The 33-year-old Tanii, who won th...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia named 68 athletes on Tuesday it wants to send to the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro if its global ban from athletics is lifted. The list approved by the suspended All-Russia Athl...
For triathlete Yuka Sato, the result of the race was not as important as the component parts. After finishing 18th at the ITU World Triathlon Yokohama, the fourth event of the global series held in ...
Three-time Olympic wrestling champion Saori Yoshida, center, expresses her resolve for the upcoming Rio de Janeiro Olympics while flag bearer and decathlete Keisuke Ushiro looks on during an official ...
SENDAI — Two members of Japan’s under-23 team for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics made their presence felt in the J.League on Saturday, leading their teams to victories in the opening matches of the t...
The Japanese Olympic Committee announced Friday it has picked Saori Yoshida, three-time Olympic gold medalist in women’s wrestling, as captain of the nation’s athletic delegation to the Rio de Ja...
After years of frustration, Chisato Fukushima beat the only person who could challenge her among Japanese women sprinters. Herself. The 28-year-old Fukushima finally rewrote her own national record ...
For open-water swimmer Yasunari Hirai, becoming an Olympian is just part of a grand plan for his post-competition career. In fact, he has a clearly defined path mapped out for decades to come. “I...
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Some Russian track and field athletes could be competing under their own flag at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after all. Leaders of the International Olympic Committee ...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Rio 2016 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled on Tuesday the designs for the medals to be handed out during both competitions. The design ...
In good times and bad, wheelchair tennis coach Hiromichi Maruyama has always been there to give Shingo Kunieda that extra push. And as the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics loom, the two are now steaming tow...
With the race to qualify for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics entering the final stretch, anticipation is building over a showdown of sprinters at the upcoming Japan Championships. The questions on the mi...
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Ten refugee athletes from Africa and the Middle East were selected Friday to compete under the Olympic flag at the Rio de Janeiro Games in what the IOC said represents ...
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Jiji Press) — The International Olympic Committee decided Wednesday to submit to its next general meeting in August a proposal to add a total of 18 events in five sports as a...
Fire was streaming from the back of Japan team captain Saori Kimura as she scored point after point against Italy in the women’s volleyball qualifier for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Saturday. At ...
Haruka and Junko Hirose could hardly suppress their joy. The two will be heading to Rio de Janiero this summer, not only as husband and wife, but as members of Japan’s visually impaired judo team af...
Japan captain Saori Kimura (3) celebrates with teammates after the women’s volleyball team secured its fourth straight Olympic berth during qualifying action on Saturday at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. J...
BRASILIA (AFP-Jiji) — Embattled President Dilma Rousseff greeted the Olympic flame in Brazil on Tuesday, promising not to allow a raging political crisis, which could see her suspended within days,...
As consolation prizes go, Hisayoshi Harasawa could have done a lot worse. Despite failing to defend his title at the All Japan Judo Championship after losing in the semifinals, Harasawa was selected...
More than four years before the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, a team established by the central government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Tokyo organizing committee is discussing how ...
BRASILIA (AFP-Jiji) — Brazil’s Dilma Rousseff was to greet the Olympic flame on Tuesday in what could be her last big public appearance as president if she is impeached. The arrival of the flame...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Olympic cauldron for the 2020 Tokyo Games should be installed on the field in the new National Stadium or outside the main venue of the Olympics and Paralympics, a panel sa...
SAO PAULO (Reuters) — Brazil has long been known as a country that can throw a great party as long as the guests do not mind a location that still has the builders in it. With 100 days to go befor...
BRASILIA (AFP-Jiji) — Preparations for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro are ahead of schedule despite the economic slump in Brazil, the country’s President Dilma Rousseff insisted on Tues...
When Kazuki Yazawa competes in his third straight Olympics in the canoe slalom this summer in Rio de Janeiro, he won’t be the only member of his family looking to make a splash. Younger sister Aki...
YOKOHAMA — Unlike with the uniform of the opponent she had defeated, Kanae Yamabe had trouble coming to grips with the fact that she had made her first Olympic judo team. “Is this a dream?” s...
Four final pairs of designs for the emblems of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were announced Friday by the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The committee will see...
Ami Kondo’s long, winding road to a spot at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics ended after she was chosen as a Japan member to represent the women’s 48-kilogram division on Sunday. But for the 20-year-ol...
Ami Kondo won Japanese judo’s most heated rivalry in the competition for a spot at the Rio Games, being chosen over Haruna Asami as the women’s 48-kilogram representative for the national team on...
The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games is increasing its demands that companies and organizations stop the unauthorized commercial use of logos and phrases related to the ...
A Yomiuri Shimbun charter helicopter captures an aerial view of each venue in Rio de Janeiro. The construction is in its final stage ahead of the Aug. 5 opening of the Games. [Released on March 1, 201...
NAGOYA —Tomomi Tanaka took huge strides toward the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after posting the top time among Japanese runners in the Nagoya Women’s Marathon, crossing the finish...
The queen of Paralympic swimming is making a splash again. When the big board flashed Mayumi Narita’s time in the 50-meter freestyle at domestic qualifying meet for the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics on...
KANUMA, Tochigi — For the first time, Japan will have a woman skeet shooter in the Olympics. But the story of Naoko Ishihara’s qualifying for the Rio de Janiero Olympics goes well beyond its hist...
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The location of the cauldron for the Olympic flame of the 2020 Tokyo games will be decided after details of the opening ceremony are set, Toshiaki Endo, minister for the Olympi...
Even with the added competition, wheelchair racer Wakako Tsuchida ruled the road again in Tokyo. Tsuchida outraced 2015 world champion Tatyana McFadden of the United States on Sunday to capture her n...
KOBE — Race walker Eiki Takahashi is determined to fill the gap left by the absence of world record-holder and Fujitsu teammate Yusuke Suzuki. He’ll get the chance after earning a spot at this sum...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Diver Sho Sakai earned a ticket to the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the men’s 3-meter springboard by the narrowest of margins here on Monday. He hopes to have his troubles ironed o...
Fifty-four percent of respondents hope the government and relevant organizations will strengthen counterterrorism measures ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, according to a recent Yomiu...
Increasingly, more companies are hiring athletes with disabilities as interest in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics rises. Companies supporting the Japanese Para-Sports Association (JPSA), based in Tokyo, ha...
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee praised the four cities bidding for the 2024 Olympics on Wednesday for relying heavily on existing and temporary facilities to cut c...
Yusuke Suzuki, the world record-holder in the men’s 20-kilometer walk, has been all but ruled out of this summer’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics after the effects of a lingering injury kept him from ad...
PARIS (AP) — Paris ramped up its bid for the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday, securing about €8 million ($8.9 million) in four sponsorship deals and presenting its Eiffel Tower-shaped logo in a ceremony...
As she scanned the field from the defensive row, veteran hockey player Mayumi Ono showed her leadership by shouting out instructions to her teammates. “Regroup,” or “Move to the front,” she d...
BONN, Germany — Four years after winning a silver medal at the London Olympics, the Japan men’s foil team missed out on a place at this summer’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics after placing sixth at t...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian organizers have reiterated they have no intention of canceling the Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of the outbreak of the Zika virus, with Sports Minister George Hil...
Two murals decorating the old National Stadium, the main venue for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics — one featuring Nomi no Sukune, the god of sumo, the other showing a Greek goddess — are likely to welco...
TOKYO (Reuters) — Hiromi Miyake knows weightlifting powerhouse China will be looking to dominate the event at the 2016 Olympics, but the London Games silver medalist said her biggest rival in the r...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Zika virus is overshadowing the final preparations for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, even eclipsing concerns over deep budget cuts and severe water pollution. Hundreds of...
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) — Lionel Messi will not chase a second Olympic soccer gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in August, Argentina coach Gerardo Martino said on Monday. Martino added he did ...
Gaining weight is sometimes harder than losing weight, especially for a wrestler aiming to move to a weight class 12 kilograms heavier. However, 24-year-old female wrestler Rio Watari did it by eati...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Aline Silva has had dengue fever twice, and she’s not taking any chances with the Zika virus. Silva is a Brazilian wrestler who hopes to win an Olympic medal in just over s...
DOHA — The young Samurai Blue became the champions of the Asian Football Confederation on Saturday, rallying from a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-2 victory over archrival South Korea in the final o...
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Bulgaria remains banned from Olympic weightlifting because of excessive doping after sport’s highest court dismissed an appeal on Friday. The Court of Arbitration f...
The Tokyo board of education has decided to greatly increase the number of teachers it will dispatch to foreign countries ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, in a bid to encourage cultu...
A Fukuoka woman suffering from an intractable muscular disease in which the muscles in the limbs gradually atrophy is aiming for a ticket to the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro this September. Hi...
ATHENS (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach predicted on Wednesday that the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro will “overwhelm” the world, despite Brazil’s deep financial crisis. Bach, visiting Athens f...
The Japan men’s basketball team, aiming to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 1976, was drawn with Latvia and the Czech Republic in the preliminary group stage of the final qualifyin...
DOHA — Midfielder Riki Harakawa scored the winning goal in second-half injury time during the AFC U-23 Championship semifinal match against Iraq on Tuesday, giving Japan’s under-23 team a spot in...
BRUSSELS — The designer of a Belgian theater logo has decided to abandon the lawsuit he filed with a Belgian court demanding the International Olympic Committee halt the use of the emblem for the 2...
KINGSTON (AFP-Jiji) — Usain Bolt says he has considered the possibility of extending his remarkable sprinting career to the 2020 Olympics — but is targeting a history-making new world 200-meter re...
Hiroshi Hoketsu, a 74-year-old equestrian who made his Olympic debut in the 1964 Tokyo Games, has announced his bid to compete at this year’s Games in Rio de Janeiro. “I think, physically, I can...
HONOLULU (AP) — With golf joining the Olympics for the first time since 1904, the PGA Tour is trying to put together a test event for the new course in Rio de Janeiro. The tour is having a tough t...
DOHA — Japan under-23 manager Makoto Teguramori cleared out his bench with another revamped lineup, and again came away with a win. Ryota Oshima and Yosuke Ideguchi scored in either half and Japan...
A rising star in judo, born and bred in Japan, now presents a threat to the country that nurtured him into a world-class competitor. Kyoto-born An Chang Rim, competing for South Korea, finished seco...
As she went up to the stage to accept the Grand Prix of the 65th Japan Sports Awards, wrestling star Kaori Icho had a serene look on her face, a vast contrast to the stern expression seen when she is...
DOHA — Japan under-23 manager Makoto Teguramori took a bold step ahead of the key second Group B match against Thailand in the Asian qualifier for the Rio Olympics on Saturday — he changed six mem...
DOHA — The men’s under-23 national team kicked off its final round of Olympic qualifying for this year’s Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro with a 1-0 victory over North Korea on Wednesday. The Asi...
Medical institutions designated as “Olympic hospitals” are expanding services for foreign patients, in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020, when they will accept athlete...