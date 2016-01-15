Thomas fires way into Celtics’ history
BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had a fourth quarter better than any other player for a team rich in history. Thomas set a club record with 29 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a career-high...
HULL, England (AP) — Ross Barkley headed a late equalizer to earn Everton a 2-2 draw with struggling Hull in the English Premier League on Friday. Hull captain Michael Dawson gave his side a sixth...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Renegade, the horse that serves as Florida State’s mascot, took an uncharacteristic tumble while prancing on the field before kickoff. The horse got up and was just f...
Naoya Inoue defended his WBO super flyweight title for the fourth time, pounding out a sixth-round technical knockout of Japanese compatriot Kohei Kono on Friday night at Tokyo’s Ariake Colosseum. ...
MEMPHIS (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies were already rolling when Russell Westbrook took his leave — ejected after a pair of technical fouls. From there, the Grizzlies just continued to pile on the ...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s never easy to replace an icon. One way to do that is to create your own legacy, something first-year coach Justin Fuente is doing at Virginia Tech after taking over fo...
WINNIPEG, Canada (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets are among the hottest teams ever in the NHL. Now, they’ll make history in their next game just by showing up. Alexander Wennberg had two goals a...
Court and spark: Serena Williams is tying the knot. The tennis great announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news...
LONDON (Reuters) — Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton tried to kill himself when he suffered from depression after quitting the ring, the Briton said on Thursday. Hatton, who won titles at ...
SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy (AP) — Already the best in a golden generation of French skiers, Alexis Pinturault has now matched French skiing royalty. By winning an Alpine combined race on Thursd...
BEIJING (AP) — Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua, becoming the latest in a procession of star players to join the Chinese Super League. Shanghai Shenhua said T...
LOS ANGELES (AFP-Jiji) — Landon Donovan, the all-time U.S. national team scoring leader, has been offered a two-year deal to return to Major League Soccer with Real Salt Lake, according to multiple ...
ATLANTA (AP) — Thabo Sefolosha didn’t exactly gain much respect for Carmelo Anthony on Wednesday night. “He threw a punch,” Sefolosha said. “A fist right to my face. It’s whatever. The re...
LONDON (AP) — Ana Ivanovic is retiring from tennis at 29, ending a career in which she was ranked No. 1 in 2008 but can no longer play at the highest level because of injuries. In a live broadcast...
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Tottenham recovered from conceding a goal after 69 seconds to beat 10-man Southampton 4-1 in the English Premier League on Wednesday, keeping the team in touch with its r...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances and said Wednesday he’s entering a treatmen...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robby Fabbri broke out of a scoring funk and added to his hat collection in the process. Fabbri got a hat trick, David Perron and Scottie Upshall scored during St. Louis’ four-g...
SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — After waiting 26 months for her second career World Cup giant slalom win, Mikaela Shiffrin needed just one more day to add the third. On Wednesday, the American earned he...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Miami fans asked Brad Kaaya to end the school’s 10-year bowl-victory drought, and he delivered. Now they have another request. “One more year! One more year!” they chant...
DALLAS (AP) — James Harden was called for one of the eight technicals in a game that turned tense when Dallas center Andrew Bogut received a flagrant foul on a hard screen that staggered Houston’...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills have fired coach Rex Ryan before the end of his second season after he failed to build Buffalo’s defense into a bully or lead the team to the playoffs. The Bi...
LIVERPOOL (AFP-Jiji) — A fine finish by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to come roaring back from behind and beat Stoke City 4-1 to reclaim second place in the Premier League on Tuesday. Jurgen K...
Bob Bradley waited years for the chance to coach a team in one of Europe’s top soccer leagues. When he finally got it, the job proved too big for him. The 58-year-old American was fired as Swan...
BRADENTON, Fla. — In addition to success in the Grand Slams, Kei Nishikori has set a first career victory in a Masters 1000-level tournament among his objectives for 2017. “I hope to get a tit...
About twice a week, members of Tokai University’s ekiden team disappear into a room enclosed by a wall nearly 20 centimeters thick, a chamber that resembles the inside of a submarine. The low-press...
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — LeBron James took the night off, and that was exactly the break the Detroit Pistons needed. Tobias Harris scored 21 points to help the Pistons snap a five-game losing st...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matthew Stafford lost to his hometown team again, and the playoff plans are on hold for the Detroit Lions. Dez Bryant threw his first career touchdown pass between a pair o...
LONDON (AFP-Jiji) — Pedro Rodriguez scored twice as red-hot Premier League leader Chelsea crushed Bournemouth 3-0 on Monday to register a club-record 12th consecutive league victory. Pedro struck ...
WATFORD, England (AP) — Former England coach Sam Allardyce was denied victory in his first game back in club management, with his Crystal Palace team conceding a second-half penalty to draw 1-1 at ...
For a team under pressure, the Aoyama Gakuin University runners seem neither tense nor overly relaxed. At their training camp in Chiba Prefecture in early December, they were totally focused on one th...
Now that emerging star Shodai has achieved his rapid rise to the sanyaku ranks by being promoted to sekiwake, his immediate goal will be to stick around for a while. “I will do everything to make...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The clock ticking and a season filled with promise evaporating, Pitts- burgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took the snap, turned to his left and put the AFC North title i...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — At least now the Giants don’t have to root for the Cowboys. After Tampa Bay lost to New Orleans on Saturday, New York advanced to the playoffs. Had the Bucs won, th...
CLEVELAND (AP) — With another clutch shot, Kyrie Irving took the Warriors on a trip down memory lane. Irving dropped a short, turnaround jumper over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left as the Clev...
KADOMA, Osaka — Although not very satisfied with her performance, Satoko Miyahara’s free skate was more than good enough to easily capture her third straight women’s title at the All-Japan Figu...
KADOMA, Osaka — Mao Asada’s season of struggles ended with her worst-ever finish at the All-Japan Figure Skating Championships. Asada, who was eighth after the short program, fell to 12th place...
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have had more than their share of bad luck this season with J.J. Watt playing just three games before season-ending back surgery, and high-priced offseason pickup B...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Thomas watched the kick tumble through the air and sail right of the upright, giving the Browns their first win in more than a year. He felt a little lost. “I was looking a...
Young quarterbacks took a beating Saturday as Derek Carr of Oakland and Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota each broke their right leg hours apart Saturday. Carr’s injury is likely much more costly. T...
Satoko Miyahara won her third straight title at the All-Japan Figure Skating Championships, finishing with a total of 214.87 points on Sunday in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture. Wakaba Higuchi was second, fo...
KADOMA, Osaka — Superstar Yuzuru Hanyu’s sudden withdrawal before the start of the All-Japan Figure Skating Championships left the men’s title up for grabs, with the only thing being assured w...
BOSTON (AP) — With the clock running down and the Thunder falling behind, Russell Westbrook turned unstoppable. The Oklahoma City point guard had his 14th triple-double of the season and his third ...
NEW YORK (Reuters) — Major League Baseball is studying the feasibility of playing in London in 2018, two media organizations reported on Friday. The Boston Herald and MLB.com say the Boston Red S...
LONDON (AFP-Jiji) — Premier League struggler Crystal Palace appointed Sam Allardyce as its new boss on Friday in a swift return to the dugout for the former England manager. The former Bolton and ...
PRAGUE (AP) — Petra Kvitova says she’s determined to play tennis again — no matter what that involves after a knife-wielding intruder attacked her inside her home and injured her playing hand. ...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Giants will have to wait a while to make the playoffs. Malcolm Jenkins had the second two-interception game of his eight-year career, returning one for a touchdown,...
MIAMI (AP) — Halftime was longer than usual on Thursday night in Miami, to accommodate the ceremony in which the Heat retired Shaquille O’Neal’s number and raised a banner to the rafters. O’N...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some of the high energy seemed to be sucked out of Nationwide Arena when Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh less than 3 minutes into the game against Columbus. But the Penguin...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Duke suspended Grayson Allen indefinitely from the team Thursday, one day after he was caught tripping an opponent for the third time in a year. In a brief statement announ...
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has fined assistant coach Shane Beamer $25,000 for accepting leaked game plan information two years ago while at Virginia Tech from a former Wake Forest assistant coach wh...
SAPPORO (AP) — Former Major League Baseball general manager Randy Smith has been named a senior adviser to the general manager and major league scouting director for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been fined $18,000 by the NFL for wearing unapproved cleats against Detroit, two people familiar with the fine said. Beckham wore cle...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Russell Westbrook’s left-handed, inside-out dribble wrong-footed Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, creating an open lane for a driving layup. That was one of many scoring highlights ...
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory over promoted Leipzig in their top-of-the-table clash to claim the Bundesliga’s unofficial title of “autumn champion” before the ...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers three-time All-Pro middle linebacker Luke Kuechly said Wednesday he’s not considering retiring from playing football after his second concussion in as many years. ...
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jaromir Jagr knows No. 2 is as high as he’ll go on the NHL career scoring list. In his mind, that’s a record in itself. Jagr’s next point will be the 1,888th of his care...
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Edmonton’s fourth line, centered by feisty Mark Letestu, does not get the recognition it sometimes might deserve. Fourth lines rarely do, especially on teams with stars like...
PRAGUE (AP) — Petra Kvitova could return to tennis in about six months, the surgeon who operated on the two-time Wimbledon champion’s left hand said Wednesday. Kvitova was injured Tuesday when a ...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is auctioning off two special pairs of shoes to raise money for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire. KCBS reports Curry has teamed ...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Fined, ejected and then retrieved from the locker room, DeMarcus Cousins capped a tumultuous day with his dominant performance on the court. Cousins returned from a brief...
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox kept adding starting pitchers, and Clay Buchholz kept getting bumped further down in the rotation. There was David Price last offseason and Drew Pomeranz mid-year. By th...
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund ended 2016 with whistles from its own fans after being held to a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga by gritty Augsburg on Tuesday. Not even the news of midfielder Julian We...
PRAGUE (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home on Tuesday and had to undergo surgery on her left hand. An operation that took 3 hours...
YOKOHAMA — After helping Kawasaki Frontale come within a few kicks of a first-ever J.League championship, veteran midfielder Kengo Nakamura was honored as the league’s most valuable player for th...
A promising athlete has emerged who could make a mark at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics—when he will still be just a teenager. With a victory at the world junior table tennis championships earlier this m...
Befittingly, the son of a former boxing world champion made his professional debut with an emphatic victory. Kento Hatanaka, the oldest son of former World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight ch...
CHICAGO (AP) — For the Chicago Bulls, snapping out of their recent slump was as simple as putting the ball in the basket. Jimmy Butler scored 19 points, Rajon Rondo had 10 points, 14 assists and ei...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrick Maroon scored an emotional goal to tie it, and then Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won it for Edmonton in overtime. Nugent-Hopkins scored 2:55 into OT after taking a pass from Connor ...
Kaori Icho, who won her fourth Olympic gold medal in women’s wrestling at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, was named the winner of the Grand Prix of the 66th Japan Sports Awards on Monday. It was...
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Cam Newton threw for 300 yards, Carolina’s running game was overwhelmingly effective and an aggressive defense forced three turnovers. It was just like last year for the Pant...
Former Yomiuri Giants pitcher Hajime Kato, who had a no-hitter among his 141 career wins, has died of colorectal cancer, the Giants announced Tuesday. He was 66. Kato, nicknamed the “Iron Mask” ...
The Kwansei Gakuin University Fighters earned a trip back to the Rice Bowl, the national championship game for American football, by defeating Waseda University 31-14 in the Koshien Bowl (left) on Sun...
HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Savage will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach Bill O’Brien announced the decision on Monday, a day after Savage took...
The Rio Olympic badminton gold medalist duo of Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo came up short in their bid to regain the women’s doubles title at the World Superseries that they won two years ag...
Ryo Hashimoto ran to victory in his second career marathon, taking the title at the Hofu Yomiuri Marathon in Yamaguchi Prefecture on Sunday in 2 hours 11 minutes 20 seconds. Among those trailing was n...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shortstop Jimmy Rollins could be headed back to his native Bay Area, agreeing to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes an invitation to big league ...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Oakland Raiders are going back to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, earning a postseason nod on the same field where they were so thoroughly humiliated in the Super ...
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Before retiring Tim Duncan’s No. 21, the San Antonio Spurs paid tribute to their longtime teammate by playing the game as he did for 19 seasons. LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 point...
MANCHESTER (AP) — Raheem Sterling capped a rousing second-half comeback by Manchester City with the winning goal as Arsenal squandered a lead to lose 2-1 for the second time in five days in the Eng...
YOKOHAMA (Reuters) — Real Madrid suffered an almighty fright before a Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick hauled the Spanish giant back from 2-1 down for a 4-2 win over rank outsider Kashima Antlers in the ...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook passed the credit around like he shared the ball on Saturday night. Westbrook had a career-high 22 assists in his 50th career triple-double, leading the Oklah...
DALLAS (AP) — The bouncing puck helped the Dallas Stars end the Philadelphia Flyers’ long winning streak. Adam Cracknell scored the tiebreaking goal on a rebound early in the third period to lea...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Matt Moore’s first game as Ryan Tannehill’s replacement was the best of his career. The nine-year veteran stepped in Saturday night by throwing for four touchdowns ...
Real Madrid beat J.League champion Kashima Antlers 4-2 after extra time in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday in Yokohama, grabbing its first title since 2014 and second overall. Real Madr...
LONDON (AP) — Demonstrating their efficient transformation under Antonio Conte, Chelsea’s players reeled off an 11th successive victory in a Premier League season for the first time Saturday. Die...
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Joe Smith Jr. stopped Bernard Hopkins 53 seconds into the eighth round of their WBC international light heavyweight title fight Saturday. Smith (23-1, 19 KOs) used a six-pu...
YOKOHAMA (AFP-Jiji) — Atletico Nacional beat Mexico’s Club America 4-3 on penalties to finish third at the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday and cap an emotional three weeks for the Colombian side. ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ibtihaj Muhammad came to the Olympics determined to show the world that Muslim-American women can excel in sports. Muhammad will return home to New Jersey with proof that she...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps closed out the Rio Olympics in the only way imaginable. Golden. Phelps put the United States ahead to stay on the butterfly leg of the 4x100-meter medley rel...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps waggled four fingers, recognizing another historic achievement. Now, he’s the first swimmer to win the same event at four straight Olympics. Ryan Lochte was ...
DENVER (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki tripled off the wall for his 3,000th career hit in the major leagues Sunday, becoming the 30th player to reach the milestone. The 42-year-old Marlins outfielder did it...
MANAUS, Brazil — The delay in getting to its opening Olympic men’s soccer match against Japan did little to hinder Nigeria’s quick-strike attack. Oghenekaro Etebo scored four goals and the Ni...
SYDNEY (Reuters) — With Japanese grapplers Saori Yoshida and Kaori Icho on course for fourth successive gold medals in their respective classes, it is perhaps appropriate that women wrestlers will h...
REVEL, France (AP) — Chris Froome had a relatively comfortable and quiet day in the yellow jersey. The overall leader in the Tour de France finished safely in the peloton with all of his main riv...
BAGNERES-DE-LUCHON, France (AP) — Before launching his downhill attack, Chris Froome landed a left jab — to a spectator’s face. That’s what happened when a fan wearing the yellow shirt of C...
OSAKA — Kayoko Fukushi virtually secured a spot at this summer’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Sunday, winning the Osaka Women’s Marathon with the seventh-best time ever for a Japanese woman. The...