Rodgers steps up again for Packers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Rod- gers didn’t need another Hail Mary this time. Maybe just call it a “Half Mary.” Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the sideline...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Rod- gers didn’t need another Hail Mary this time. Maybe just call it a “Half Mary.” Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the sideline...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Who needs to reach the end zone when you have Le’Veon Bell chewing up yards and the clock, and Chris Boswell setting an NFL playoff record with six field goals? Throw in...
HONOLULU (AP) — One last putt. One more record. And two unforgettable weeks in Hawaii for Justin Thomas. Thomas began the Sony Open with a 15-foot eagle putt on his final hole to shoot 59. He end...
MADRID (AP) — Sevilla fans enjoyed the last laugh over Sergio Ramos. Sevilla twice scored late — including an 85th-minute own goal by Ramos — to end Real Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten streak and ...
ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Racing for the first time in 322 days, Lindsey Vonn had to settle for 13th place Sunday in an unusual women’s World Cup downhill with an unexpected winner, C...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Japan’s Kei Nishikori called for changes to the Davis Cup format after coming through a grueling five-set dogfight in his opening match at the Australian Open on Monday. T...
Ozeki Kisenosato was dealt his first loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, but yokozuna and closest rival Hakuho failed to take advantage when he was also sent to defeat on the ninth day of act...
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan hardly resembled a quarterback who can’t win the big games. No, this looked more like an MVP. Returning to the postseason for the first time in four years, Ryan threw fo...
LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane’s hat trick gave Tottenham a club record-equaling sixth straight Premier League victory on Saturday, beating West Bromwich Albion 4-0 with a devastating attacking display....
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Devin Booker said he wanted to make the most of his visit to Mexico City. He did. The 20-year-old Booker scored a career-high 39 points for the second game in a row and the Phoen...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are headed back to a familiar spot: the AFC championship game. Dion Lewis had a 13-yard touchdown reception, a 98-yard kickoff return for a score, ...
HONOLULU (AP) — Justin Thomas has turned the first full-field event of the year into a blowout. With three birdies over the last five holes Saturday in the Sony Open — the last for another entry ...
KOBE — Front-running Suntory Sungoliath took the Top League rugby title on Saturday after defeating Kobelco Steelers 27-15 at Noevir Stadium Kobe. Sungoliath rolled through its league schedule at 15...
Ozeki Kisenosato pushes down No. 3 maegashira Okinoumi to escape with a victory at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday, the midway point of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. Yokozuna Hakuho lost i...
DALLAS (AP) — Top-ranked UConn broke its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive win, scoring the first 21 points and romping past SMU 88-48 on Saturday. Coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies (16-...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, and he appears to be getting some experienced help. The Rams on Thursday hired McVay, who ...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One shootaround was all it took for Kyle Korver to find his shooting groove with his new team. Korver scored 18 points and delivered a needed spark to the second unit in...
CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta is one year away from free agency, and the clock is ticking a little louder on the possibility of an extension with the Chicago Cubs. The ace right-hander and the Worl...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chargers hired Anthony Lynn as their head coach Friday night, one day after announcing their relocation to Los Angeles. The 48-year-old Lynn is a respected veteran assistant...
HONOLULU (AP) — Justin Thomas finished with another eagle and put himself in the PGA Tour record book again Friday in the Sony Open. One day after his 59 made him only the seventh player in PGA To...
SAPPORO — It was a day of celebration for a Japanese ski jumper. Just not for the one everyone thought it would be. Yuki Ito denied compatriot Sara Takanashi a milestone 50th women’s World Cup t...
Kisenosato stormed to his seventh win in seven days on Saturday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, with yokozuna Hakuho also staying unbeaten to keep it a two-horse...
Outfielder Yang Dai-kang has never hit over .300 in his 11 seasons as a pro. That’s one of his goals as he looks ahead to his first season with the Yomiuri Giants to go with league and Japan Series...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chargers fans knew for several years that this dreaded day could be coming, that their beloved NFL team might move up the freeway to tap the perceived riches of Los Angeles. That d...
MADRID (AP) — With a remarkable injury time goal, Real Madrid salvaged a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Spanish King’s Cup to set a Spanish record of 40 consecutive games unbeaten on Thursday. M...
LONDON (AP) — Italian star Danilo Gallinari and the Denver Nuggets made themselves right at home at O2 Arena. Gallinari scored 18 points and had what coach Mike Malone said was easily his best game...
HONOLULU (AP) — Staring over the top of a bunker on his final hole, the prudent play for Justin Thomas might have been to make sure he got out of the sand and avoided a big number. But then, Thomas...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Not always in accord, Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians met in the middle on something. The enigmatic right-hander, whose best season in the majors was tarnished by a postseas...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic drew a difficult first-round opponent in Fernando Verdasco, and Roger Federer’s fall in the rankings complicated his chances at Me...
Yokozuna Hakuho and ozeki Kise-nosato remained the lone unbeaten wrestlers as the lead pack of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament was thinned out on the sixth day of action Friday at Tokyo’s Ryogok...
NASHVILLE (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored with 2:24 left in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat Boston 2-1 on Thursday after Bruins All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask had to leave the game. R...
Kisenosato kept up his perfect record on the fifth day of action at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Thursday. In doing so, he spoiled the party for upstart Mita...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway’s pick this time around. “It’s official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!”...
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool endured more cup frustration when Southampton won the first leg of their League Cup semifinal 1-0 on Wednesday. Nathan Redmond capitalized on a mistake by Rag...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid wrapped his hands around T.J. McConnell’s neck, and let out a yell for a victory sweeter than the taste of endless rounds of Shirley Temples. With his team down 10...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin wasted no time hitting another milestone — and he did it in style. Ovechkin scored 35 seconds into the Washington Capitals’ 5-2 victory over Sidney Crosby and t...
SEATTLE (AP) — Jerry Dipoto’s 11th trade this offseason rounded out the Seattle Mariners roster with his top target. “I’ve probably spent more time through the course of our offseason trying ...
MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi came through for Barcelona again, scoring with a perfectly struck free kick to give the defending champions a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao and a spot in the quarterfinals ...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California lawmaker wants to name a section of a Los Angeles freeway in honor of Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster who retired last year after calling Dodgers games for 67 s...
NEW YORK (AP) — Lindsey Vonn struggled with nerve damage so severe she couldn’t even move her fingers soon after surgery to fix her broken right arm. On her Facebook page, the four-time overall ...
Jim Furyk was appointed Wednesday as the U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France, where his team will try to win on European soil for the first time in 25 years. Furyk was a unanimous choice b...
MOSCOW (AP) — Maria Sharapova will return from her 15-month doping ban at a tournament in Germany in April. Car manufacturer Porsche, which sponsors both Sharapova and the event in Stuttgart, said...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Even if Gordon Hayward isn’t concerned with his All-Star candidacy, he put a signature performance on his resume in a huge win for the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Hayward w...
MANCHESTER (AP) — Manchester United closed in on the final of the English League Cup by beating injury-hit Hull 2-0 in the first leg of their semifinal thanks to second-half goals by Juan Mata and M...
ZURICH (AFP-Jiji) — FIFA voted to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026 in a victory on Tuesday for its president Gianni Infantino but derided by critics as driven by money and politics. In a...
No. 1 maegashira Mitakeumi on Wednesday picked up another flashy victory at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan. The upstart jumped all over yokozuna Kakuryu at the tach...
Yokohama F Marinos star Shunsuke Nakamura will transfer to Jubilo Iwata, both J.League clubs announced Sunday. “I want to once again purely focus on playing the game,” said the former Japan midfie...
With karate added to the Olympic program for the 2020 Tokyo Games, world champion Kiyo Shimizu watched the Rio de Janeiro Olympics with a different perspective than usual. “As I was watching, I was...
Topping the podium at the recent All-Japan speed skating sprint championships, Nao Kodaira was savoring the joy of regaining a title she had once taken for granted. The 30-year-old won the two-day me...
The Chiba Jets beat the Kawasaki Brave Thunders 88-66 in the men’s final of the All-Japan basketball championship on Monday in Tokyo, becoming the first team with origins in the now-defunct bj-Leagu...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — College football’s first national championship rematch was even better than the original, with an incredible twist at the end. Deshaun Watson and Clemson dethroned the champs a...
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis dominated the Knicks until they finally knocked him out of the game with a hard foul. New York was more concerned with Derrick Rose than Davis. Davis had 40 points an...
WASHINGTON (AP) — National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer revealed Monday that he pitched at the end of last season with an injured finger on his throwing hand and now will skip the Worl...
ZURICH (AP) — Capping what he called the best year of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth FIFA best player award on Monday. The double European champion with Portugal and Real Madrid beat...
Higashi Fukuoka edged defending champion Tokai University Gyosei High School 28-21 in the final of the national high school rugby championship on Saturday at Hanazono Stadium in Osaka Prefecture, comp...
Yokozuna Harumafuji is on shaky ground to start off the new year. The yokozuna had a strong tachiai on Tuesday, but was unable to gain an advantage on No. 2 maegashira Shohozan, who stood his ground...
Shimokitazawa Seitoku bagged its second straight All-Japan high school volleyball championship, notching a straight-sets victory over Shujitsu in the women’s final on Sunday in Tokyo. Sundaigakuen w...
Aomori Yamada forward Akito Narumi, right, scores his second goal and the team’s fourth in a 5-0 rout of Maebashi Ikuei of Gunma Prefecture in the final of the national high school soccer championsh...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers, master of the Hail Mary pass, struck again in another big moment. Rodgers overcame a sluggish start and finished with four touchdown passes, including a momen...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Le’Veon Bell spent the last two Januarys watching helplessly while the Pittsburgh Steelers tried to make a deep postseason run without him. The ever fluid running back made up f...
Teikyo University players celebrate after beating Tokai University 33-26 in the final of the Japan University Championship in rugby union on Monday at Chichibunomiya Stadium in Tokyo, extending the te...
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas kept reminding himself that a one-shot lead with two holes to play is never a bad place to be on the PGA Tour. Ignoring that his five-shot lead was nearly gone ...
Former major league slugger Manny Ramirez will return to the baseball field at age 44 after agreeing to join the Kochi Fighting Dogs of the independent Shikoku Island League Plus, the team announced ...
Yokozuna Harumafuji was dealt his first defeat just two days into the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, while fellow yokozuna Kakuryu and Hakuho survived scares of their own on Monday at Tokyo’s Ryog...
DOHA (AP) — Novak Djokovic successfully defended his Qatar Open title by beating top-seeded Andy Murray 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the final on Saturday. The dramatic match showcased the best of men’s ten...
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid tied Barcelona’s Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by crushing Granada 5-0 in La Liga on Saturday. Francisco “Isco” Alarcon scored twice and Cr...
HOUSTON (AP) — Brock Osweiler redeemed himself after last month’s benching. Jadeveon Clowney established himself as a postseason force. And the Houston Texans got their first playoff victory sinc...
CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler wasn’t sure what to make of the “MVP! MVP!” chants. He insisted he’s not worrying about any trade rumors. He’s just trying to focus on the job at hand, and is ...
OBERSTDORF, Germany (AP) — Sara Takanashi stretched her big lead in the women’s ski jumping standings with her fourth World Cup win from five on Saturday. The 20-year-old from Japan soared 131.0...
No. 1 maegashira Mitakeumi forces out ozeki Goeido to win on the opening day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday. All three yokozuna won their matches, while...
LONDON (AP) — Wayne Rooney stands one goal away from becoming Manchester United’s outright record scorer after equaling club great Bobby Charlton’s mark of 249 on Saturday. With the 79-year-ol...
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas, who as a skinny kid in Kentucky had to hit driver to reach a par 3 in junior golf, stood on the 14th tee at Kapalua trying to decide if 3-wood would be enough t...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rarely did Stephen Curry, coach Steve Kerr and the rest of those 73-win Warriors have to stop and re-evaluate things last season. Until they lost the NBA championship to LeBr...
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The surf, the sun and endless views of island paradise can make the SBS Tournament of Champions feel like a working vacation. Ryan Moore and Justin Thomas were among those pu...
The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team is showing off the new wave of pro football stars. Three rookies among 17 first-time selections highlight the team, including Dallas running back Ezekiel E...
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Kei Nishikori corrected his bad record in Brisbane International semifinals by beating U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final for t...
Heading into the first sumo tournament of the new year, yokozuna Hakuho is certainly among the favorites to come away with the Emperor’s Cup. It’s been too long, for him at least, since he did so...
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory was suspended for at least a year Thursday for another violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. It’s the third time this season Gre...
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — With a chance to take the lead at Kapalua, Jimmy Walker missed in the one spot he was trying to avoid. The way he was hitting his wedges Thursday, it really didn’t matter. ...
MONTREAL (AP) — Troy Terry scored the lone shootout goal, Tyler Parsons stopped all five shots he faced in the tiebreaker and the United States outlasted Canada 5-4 on Thursday to win the world juni...
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Tortorella broke from his usual routine after the Columbus Blue Jackets’ streak-breaking clunker on Thursday night. He felt he had to. Tortorella walked into the visiting ...
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets weren’t happy to have squandered an 18-point lead, leaving them tied with Oklahoma City with just seconds left on Thursday. But they were proud of the plays the...
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka will meet third-seeded Kei Nishikori in the semifinals of the Brisbane International. Wawrinka dropped the opening set in a tiebreaker ag...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kyle Korver knew he wasn’t going to play for the Atlanta Hawks in New Orleans and likely would be wearing a Cleveland jersey the next time he hit one of his signature 3-pointers...
NEW YORK (AP) — Some WNBA players are considering breaking their contracts with the Turkish league they play in during the offseason over safety concerns. The women play overseas to earn salaries t...
ZAGREB (AP) — As soon as Italian veteran Manfred Moelgg crossed the line at a men’s World Cup night slalom on Thursday, Alberto Tomba pumped his fist in the finish area. The slalom great from the...
BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s two-year reign of the Spanish King’s Cup was in jeopardy after it lost to a nine-man Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at a packed San Mames Stadium on Thursday. Athletic pla...
NEW YORK (AP) — A new report said two dozen high school football players died in recent years from traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, and the annual death count has been growing slightly. Bu...
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James was reminded what it’s like to be Cleveland’s only star. Lonesome and no fun. Jimmy Butler took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 straight points during a cr...
LOS ANGELES (AFP-Jiji) — A sizzling finish to 2016 has Hideki Matsuyama focused more than ever on his golfing goals this year, among them a major title and perhaps the world No. 1 ranking. “Becom...
LONDON (AP) — Dele Alli underlined his growing reputation by single-handedly ending Chelsea’s 13-match winning run Wednesday, scoring two headed goals to give Tottenham a 2-0 victory over the Prem...
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions silenced questions about Jim Caldwell’s future with the team, announcing he has been retained to coach them during the 2017 season. Caldwell refused to ...
SEOUL (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kang Jung Ho has been left off South Korea’s roster for the World Baseball Classic while he remains subject to a criminal investigation into allegations t...
ZAGREB (AP) — The Alpine director of the U.S. ski team said Lindsey Vonn could make her World Cup return in Austria next week, two months after undergoing surgery on a broken arm. Patrick Riml said...
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Milos Raonic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman on Thursday. The top-seeded Raonic,...
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Kei Nishikori is putting his preparation for the Australian Open above everything else at the start of the season, including his birthday celebrations. Despite spending ...
LONDON (AFP-Jiji) — Arsenal staged a sensational fightback from three goals down as Olivier Giroud’s last-gasp equalizer rescued a 3-3 draw at Bournemouth, while Swansea welcomed new boss Paul Cle...
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors offered no excuses at the end of a two-week road trip, and the San Antonio Spurs didn’t show any pity. Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added...
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — While the Oakland Raiders are giving no official word who will start at quarterback for their first playoff game in 14 years, the players are ready to go into the postseason ...
Riding the accurate arm of quarterback Colby Cameron, the Fujitsu Frontiers regained the national title by rolling to a 30-13 victory over Kwansei Gakuin University in the Rice Bowl on Tuesday night ...
At the upcoming New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, a wrestler making his juryo-division debut has gained notice not so much for his age, but his birthday. Newly promoted Terutsuyoshi was born on Awaji...
LOS ANGELES — Having made history at the college level, Tatsuaki Shojima wants to keep it going in the pros. This season, the 23-year-old Shojima became the first Japanese to play in an NCAA Divi...
CHICAGO (AP) — Following a year of inconsistency and disappointment, the Chicago Bulls entered 2017 with plenty of resolutions. There’s one thing, however, they are hoping remains the same — th...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Eighteen years after Gary Kubiak tried to talk John Elway out of retiring, the roles were reversed. The result was the same. “He put up his hand and said, ‘Remember whe...
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola was tetchy and terse even though his Manchester City side needed only 10 men to beat Burnley 2-1 on Monday in a swift recovery from a loss to title rival Liv...
Oka Gakuen of Aichi Prefecture captured the Triple Crown in high school girl’s basketball when the team won the All-Japan tournament in Tokyo on Dec. 28 following victories in the inter-high school ...
Asahi Kasei won its first All-Japan corporate ekiden in 18 years and 22nd overall in Gunma Prefecture on Sunday.
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After 98 combined points and 1,040 yards of spectacular offensive play, the highest-scoring Rose Bowl in history rested on the left foot of a Southern California kicker who h...
Former WBO minimumweight champion Kosei Tanaka earned the light flyweight title on Saturday, making him world champion in two divisions after eight professional bouts.
VANCOUVER (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing John Vanbiesbrouck and Tom Barrasso. Now, his name sits alongside them in the NHL record books. Miller made 24 saves, including a key stop in the wani...
Aoyama Gakuin University had its ups and downs during the two-day Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden, but the two-time defending champion ultimately showed its prowess, earning a three-peat of the pr...
Aoyama Gakuin won the Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden on Tuesday, pulling off a three-peat in the prestigious road relay race. The team finished the 10-leg, 217.1-kilometer race at 11 hours 4 min...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ibtihaj Muhammad came to the Olympics determined to show the world that Muslim-American women can excel in sports. Muhammad will return home to New Jersey with proof that she...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps closed out the Rio Olympics in the only way imaginable. Golden. Phelps put the United States ahead to stay on the butterfly leg of the 4x100-meter medley rel...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps waggled four fingers, recognizing another historic achievement. Now, he’s the first swimmer to win the same event at four straight Olympics. Ryan Lochte was ...
DENVER (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki tripled off the wall for his 3,000th career hit in the major leagues Sunday, becoming the 30th player to reach the milestone. The 42-year-old Marlins outfielder did it...
MANAUS, Brazil — The delay in getting to its opening Olympic men’s soccer match against Japan did little to hinder Nigeria’s quick-strike attack. Oghenekaro Etebo scored four goals and the Ni...
SYDNEY (Reuters) — With Japanese grapplers Saori Yoshida and Kaori Icho on course for fourth successive gold medals in their respective classes, it is perhaps appropriate that women wrestlers will h...
OSAKA — Kayoko Fukushi virtually secured a spot at this summer’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Sunday, winning the Osaka Women’s Marathon with the seventh-best time ever for a Japanese woman. The...