Medvedeva on top early at Euros
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AFP-Jiji) — Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva launched an impressive defense of her title at the European Championships on Wednesday in Ostrava while Italian Carolina Kostner als...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Japan winger Kentaro Kodama has signed to play for the Melbourne Rebels in the 2017 Super Rugby competition. The 24-year-old Kodama, who played for the Japan-based Sunwolves in the...
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol said boxing great Oscar De La Hoya has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Officer Stephan Brandt said De La Hoya’s Land Rover was p...
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals and his perfect triple treble of Games’ sprint victories after teammate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beiji...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — M. Night Shyamalan could not have scripted a twist ending from his courtside seat as implausible as this one: The 76ers pulled off a stunner over the 30-win Clippers without inj...
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli beat Fiorentina 1-0 to advance to the Italian Cup semifinals and extend its unbeaten streak in all competitions to 15 matches on Tuesday. Jose Callejon used a header to ...
MELBOURNE (AP) — The last time Serena Williams and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni played each other, nearly two decades ago at Wimbledon, they were both precocious teenagers just starting their tennis careers...
Hanshin Tigers right-hander Shintaro Fujinami had been a high school rival of Shohei Otani. On Tuesday he was given the chance to take on the world alongside the double-duty star. Fujinami was one ...
Kisenosato was officially promoted on Wednesday from ozeki to yokozuna, the highest rank in professional sumo. The 30-year-old from Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, won his first Emperor’s Cup on Sund...
Competing at the Olympics or Paralympics is the ultimate goal for many athletes. For a new generation of Japanese athletes, the 2020 Tokyo Games offer the added incentive of achieving their objective ...
Panasonic rookie winger Kenki Fukuoka (photo bottom) scored two tries to lift the defending champion Wild Knights over Yamaha Jubilo 36-24 in the semifinal of the Japan Rugby Championship on Saturday ...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Venus Williams has reached her 21st Grand Slam semifinal, her first at the Australian Open in 14 years. CoCo Vandeweghe advanced to her first major semifinal, anywhere, beating Gr...
MIAMI (AP) — Dion Waiters went from air ball to game-winner. Waiters made a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to cap his 33-point effort, and the Miami Heat beat Golden State 105-102 on Monday nigh...
Ski jumper Yuki Ito pulled off jumps of 100 meters and 94.50 meters to outdistance compatriot Sara Takanashi on Saturday, and complete a sweep of back-to-back World Cup meets held in Yamagata. It is t...
Bernie Ecclestone’s reign of Formula One ended after Liberty Media officially completed its takeover of the series on Monday, and named American Chase Carey as the new chief executive. Carey acted...
MELBOURNE — Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato combined to become the first Japanese doubles team to make the semifinals of the Australian Open when they won their women’s quarterfinal match in straight s...
DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks had something to prove on Sunday following two straight tough losses. Coming off a three-point effort in an overtime loss on Friday, Nowitzki ...
KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Only five-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher prevented Dave Ryding from becoming the first British skier to win a World Cup race on Sunday. The Austrian used a stunni...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Tom Brady redemption tour is headed to the Super Bowl. After beginning the 2016 season suspended for four games for his role in the “Deflategate” scandal, the New ...
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan tumbled into the end zone, slammed the ball to the turf with a thunderous spike, and let out a scream that showed just how much he wanted this game. He wants the next one...
Ozeki Kisenosato expressed his joy on Monday, a day after receiving the Emperor’s Cup at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament for his first tournament victory to ensure his promotion to yokozuna. “T...
SENDAI — New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka said Monday he has decided not to participate in the World Baseball Classic in March. “Based on various factors, I thought it would be difficult to...
LA QUINTA, Cal. — Ryo Ishikawa finished the final round of his first U.S. PGA tournament of the year pretty much where he started, as he placed 50th at the CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday in La Q...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Kei Nishikori said Roger Federer was playing at his peak again following injury after he was bundled out of the Australian Open by the Swiss maestro on Sunday. Nishikori, w...
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James might make another run at Olympic gold with Gregg Popovich. James, who already has two gold medals, said that Popovich taking over as coach of the U.S. team w...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Karen Chen probably didn’t see Ashley Wagner giving her a curt nod from the ice, not with her face buried in her hands after another memorable performance at the U.S. figur...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Andy Murray won’t be breaking his Australian Open title drought this year after a stunning fourth-round loss to 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev. The top-ranked Murray, a five-time Aust...
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — The temperature barely climbed into the 60s on a spectacular, clear afternoon in the desert after two rainy days. Adam Hadwin stopped counting at 59 — 13-under 59, that is...
MANCHESTER (AP) — Deep into stoppage time with Manchester United facing defeat, Wayne Rooney bent a free kick high over the defense and into the Stoke goal. A point was salvaged for United but the ...
TORONTO (AP) — Jose Bautista said Saturday he took less money to re-sign with the Toronto Blue Jays but is happy even though he didn’t get a long-term contract. The free agent slugger agreed to a...
CLEVELAND (AP) — As Kawhi Leonard peeled the ice bag off his swollen left hand, Manu Ginobili hobbled through San Antonio’s locker room, his back stiffened from a run-in with LeBron James. And 20...
Ozeki Kisenosato receives the Emperor’s Cup after defeating yokozuna Hakuho in Sunday’s finale of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo. Kisenosato (14-1), who already wrapped up his first ...
KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — As soon as Dominik Paris had mastered a tricky World Cup downhill on the Streif on Saturday, the Italian kneeled down and held both his skis up in the air. For the second...
HOUSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors wanted to make sure the Houston Rockets wouldn’t beat them from the 3-point line. They carried out their plan perfectly, forcing the NBA’s most prolif...
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement Friday after learning he has a congenital spinal condition. The 24-year-old Orr led the Ravens this season...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Serena Williams made the net seem much higher and the court much smaller for Nicole Gibbs, a first-timer on Rod Laver Arena. Williams has been playing on the Australian Open cente...
NEW YORK — Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish said he will not compete in the World Baseball Classic, set for March. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Friday the news about the 30-year-old on its...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Japan’s Kei Nishikori reached the Australian Open fourth round with a convincing, straight-sets win over Lukas Lacko on Friday night. The fifth seed made it to the last 16 ...
Kisenosato has long been one of the top wrestlers in sumo, but he finally made it to the top of the mountain on Saturday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. The ozeki won his match, and later watc...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist to lead the Washington Capitals to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Jay beagle, ...
Ozeki Kisenosato did not have to break a sweat Friday to stay in the lead heading into the final weekend of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. Yokozuna Hakuho had to exert only slightly more energy ...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Andy Murray showed no signs of trouble with his sore ankle as he advanced to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open for the ninth straight year, avoiding an upset against Sam Querre...
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s 10-year winless run at Real Sociedad is finally over after a 1-0 win in a first-leg quarterfinal of the Spanish King’s Cup on Thursday. Neymar converted a first-half p...
Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Kaori Icho received the Grand Prix at the 66th Japan Sports Awards at a ceremony held in Tokyo on Thursday, while Keiichi Kimura — who took home four me...
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry won a tiebreaker to join Golden State teammate Kevin Durant in the lineup, while LeBron James and Kyrie Irving also gave Cleveland two starters in the NBA All-Star Game...
NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $37.5 million, three-year contract to keep major league home run champion Mark Trumbo, a person familiar with the negotiations told the AP. T...
The opening special of the Monte Carlo Rally was canceled Thursday after a spectator was fatally injured in an accident involving Hayden Paddon’s Hyundai i20. Paddon was fourth to start the openi...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has undergone surgery on the right shoulder that’s bothered him the past two seasons. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday on T...
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden and the Houston Rockets used their defense to get back on track. Harden had 38 points, eight assists and six rebounds, helping the Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Johanna Konta kept the British flag flying Thursday with a gritty win over fast-rising Japanese star Naomi Osaka to reach the third round at the Australian Open. The ninth s...
MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo took advantage of its breakaway chances in the second half to stun Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Spanish King’s Cup on Wednesday, handing Zi...
DETROIT (AP) — NHL standings used to be displayed in the Detroit Red Wings’ dressing room on a huge dry-erase board, filling much of a wall between the players’ lounge and showers. Detroit doe...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has been upset in a shocking second-round loss to Uzbekistan wild card Denis Istomin. Djokovic was aiming to be the first man to wi...
NEW YORK (AP) — Bags and Rock and Pudge are heading to Cooperstown. After a vote that could prove to be a turning point in how Steroids Era stars are viewed, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens could be...
Kisenosato’s dramatic win on Day 12 of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament kept him ahead of the pack in his pursuit of an elusive first Emperor’s Cup. The ozeki’s 11th victory was certainly ...
LONDON (AP) — Manchester United is a long way from winning the English Premier League again but is back on top of another table — as soccer’s biggest moneymaker. For the first time since 2005,...
LONDON (Reuters) — Sale Sharks wing Tom Arscott has denied leaking confidential team information to Bristol Rugby at a Rugby Football Union (RFU) disciplinary hearing, the Times reported on Wednesda...
TORONTO (AP) — Jose Bautista is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays after all. The free agent slugger agreed to an $18 million, one-year contract with Toronto that includes mutual options for more ...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Roger Federer relied on his Grand Slam experience during the most important points to beat Noah Rubin 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) on Wednesday, maintaining his record of never failing to r...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Japanese hope Kei Nishikori complained his form was “up and down” despite beating Jeremy Chardy in straight sets to reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday. Th...
It was the kind of extra effort that can make the difference between a champion and a wannabe. Ozeki Kisenosato remained on track for his first career title, fighting off a spirited challenge from ...
NEW YORK — High schooler Nasa Hataoka will launch her U.S. LPGA tour career at the season-opening Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic later this month, it was announced Tuesday. Hataoka, a third-year ...
Legendary gymnast Kohei Uchimura, who bagged gold medals at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in both the men’s all-around and team events, celebrated the New Year as Japan’s first professional gymnast...
With the Tokyo Olympics three years away, many athletes who performed well at the Rio Games are turning professio-nal. Among those who have followed in the footsteps of gymnast Kohei Uchimura, who t...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Now, everybody can sit back for a few months and envision the possibility of another scintillating NBA Finals between Cleveland and Golden State. LeBron James vs. Stephen Cur...
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda, who won 16 games in his first season in the major leagues in 2016, will not take part in the World Baseball Classic to be held in March, ESPN.com reported...
Kazuyoshi Miura, former Japan national team star striker, will continue his playing career at 50, the first player at that age to play in the J.League. Second-division side Yokohama FC announced Jan. ...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal made light of scorching conditions and doubts over their form as they got off to sizzling starts at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Williams...
Yuki Togashi of the Chiba Jets led his Team Black past Team White 117-95 in the B.League’s first All-Star Game held in Tokyo on Sunday, in front of 9,567 spectators.Togashi (2) was chosen as the ga...
Ozeki Kisenosato bounced back strong on Tuesday, a day after suffering his first loss at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. He overcame an inspired effort from fellow ozeki Terunofuji to improve to 9...
MELBOURNE — Naomi Osaka made it out of the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday, but her lower-ranked opponent made the Japanese teen work hard for it. Osaka bounced back from a first-se...
The newest inductees of Japan’s Baseball Hall of Fame were announced Monday, led by former Chunichi Dragons star Senichi Hoshino, as the five additions selected brought the total number enshrined to...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Rod- gers didn’t need another Hail Mary this time. Maybe just call it a “Half Mary.” Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the sideline...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Who needs to reach the end zone when you have Le’Veon Bell chewing up yards and the clock, and Chris Boswell setting an NFL playoff record with six field goals? Throw in...
HONOLULU (AP) — One last putt. One more record. And two unforgettable weeks in Hawaii for Justin Thomas. Thomas began the Sony Open with a 15-foot eagle putt on his final hole to shoot 59. He end...
MADRID (AP) — Sevilla fans enjoyed the last laugh over Sergio Ramos. Sevilla twice scored late — including an 85th-minute own goal by Ramos — to end Real Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten streak and ...
ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Racing for the first time in 322 days, Lindsey Vonn had to settle for 13th place Sunday in an unusual women’s World Cup downhill with an unexpected winner, C...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Japan’s Kei Nishikori called for changes to the Davis Cup format after coming through a grueling five-set dogfight in his opening match at the Australian Open on Monday. T...
Ozeki Kisenosato was dealt his first loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, but yokozuna and closest rival Hakuho failed to take advantage when he was also sent to defeat on the ninth day of act...
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan hardly resembled a quarterback who can’t win the big games. No, this looked more like an MVP. Returning to the postseason for the first time in four years, Ryan threw fo...
LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane’s hat trick gave Tottenham a club record-equaling sixth straight Premier League victory on Saturday, beating West Bromwich Albion 4-0 with a devastating attacking display....
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Devin Booker said he wanted to make the most of his visit to Mexico City. He did. The 20-year-old Booker scored a career-high 39 points for the second game in a row and the Phoen...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are headed back to a familiar spot: the AFC championship game. Dion Lewis had a 13-yard touchdown reception, a 98-yard kickoff return for a score, ...
HONOLULU (AP) — Justin Thomas has turned the first full-field event of the year into a blowout. With three birdies over the last five holes Saturday in the Sony Open — the last for another entry ...
KOBE — Front-running Suntory Sungoliath took the Top League rugby title on Saturday after defeating Kobelco Steelers 27-15 at Noevir Stadium Kobe. Sungoliath rolled through its league schedule at 15...
Ozeki Kisenosato pushes down No. 3 maegashira Okinoumi to escape with a victory at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday, the midway point of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. Yokozuna Hakuho lost i...
DALLAS (AP) — Top-ranked UConn broke its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive win, scoring the first 21 points and romping past SMU 88-48 on Saturday. Coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies (16-...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, and he appears to be getting some experienced help. The Rams on Thursday hired McVay, who ...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One shootaround was all it took for Kyle Korver to find his shooting groove with his new team. Korver scored 18 points and delivered a needed spark to the second unit in...
CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta is one year away from free agency, and the clock is ticking a little louder on the possibility of an extension with the Chicago Cubs. The ace right-hander and the Worl...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chargers hired Anthony Lynn as their head coach Friday night, one day after announcing their relocation to Los Angeles. The 48-year-old Lynn is a respected veteran assistant...
HONOLULU (AP) — Justin Thomas finished with another eagle and put himself in the PGA Tour record book again Friday in the Sony Open. One day after his 59 made him only the seventh player in PGA To...
SAPPORO — It was a day of celebration for a Japanese ski jumper. Just not for the one everyone thought it would be. Yuki Ito denied compatriot Sara Takanashi a milestone 50th women’s World Cup t...
Kisenosato stormed to his seventh win in seven days on Saturday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, with yokozuna Hakuho also staying unbeaten to keep it a two-horse...
Outfielder Yang Dai-kang has never hit over .300 in his 11 seasons as a pro. That’s one of his goals as he looks ahead to his first season with the Yomiuri Giants to go with league and Japan Series...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chargers fans knew for several years that this dreaded day could be coming, that their beloved NFL team might move up the freeway to tap the perceived riches of Los Angeles. That d...
MADRID (AP) — With a remarkable injury time goal, Real Madrid salvaged a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Spanish King’s Cup to set a Spanish record of 40 consecutive games unbeaten on Thursday. M...
LONDON (AP) — Italian star Danilo Gallinari and the Denver Nuggets made themselves right at home at O2 Arena. Gallinari scored 18 points and had what coach Mike Malone said was easily his best game...
HONOLULU (AP) — Staring over the top of a bunker on his final hole, the prudent play for Justin Thomas might have been to make sure he got out of the sand and avoided a big number. But then, Thomas...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Not always in accord, Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians met in the middle on something. The enigmatic right-hander, whose best season in the majors was tarnished by a postseas...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic drew a difficult first-round opponent in Fernando Verdasco, and Roger Federer’s fall in the rankings complicated his chances at Me...
Yokozuna Hakuho and ozeki Kise-nosato remained the lone unbeaten wrestlers as the lead pack of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament was thinned out on the sixth day of action Friday at Tokyo’s Ryogok...
NASHVILLE (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored with 2:24 left in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat Boston 2-1 on Thursday after Bruins All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask had to leave the game. R...
Kisenosato kept up his perfect record on the fifth day of action at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Thursday. In doing so, he spoiled the party for upstart Mita...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway’s pick this time around. “It’s official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!”...
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool endured more cup frustration when Southampton won the first leg of their League Cup semifinal 1-0 on Wednesday. Nathan Redmond capitalized on a mistake by Rag...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid wrapped his hands around T.J. McConnell’s neck, and let out a yell for a victory sweeter than the taste of endless rounds of Shirley Temples. With his team down 10...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin wasted no time hitting another milestone — and he did it in style. Ovechkin scored 35 seconds into the Washington Capitals’ 5-2 victory over Sidney Crosby and t...
SEATTLE (AP) — Jerry Dipoto’s 11th trade this offseason rounded out the Seattle Mariners roster with his top target. “I’ve probably spent more time through the course of our offseason trying ...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ibtihaj Muhammad came to the Olympics determined to show the world that Muslim-American women can excel in sports. Muhammad will return home to New Jersey with proof that she...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps closed out the Rio Olympics in the only way imaginable. Golden. Phelps put the United States ahead to stay on the butterfly leg of the 4x100-meter medley rel...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps waggled four fingers, recognizing another historic achievement. Now, he’s the first swimmer to win the same event at four straight Olympics. Ryan Lochte was ...
DENVER (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki tripled off the wall for his 3,000th career hit in the major leagues Sunday, becoming the 30th player to reach the milestone. The 42-year-old Marlins outfielder did it...
MANAUS, Brazil — The delay in getting to its opening Olympic men’s soccer match against Japan did little to hinder Nigeria’s quick-strike attack. Oghenekaro Etebo scored four goals and the Ni...
SYDNEY (Reuters) — With Japanese grapplers Saori Yoshida and Kaori Icho on course for fourth successive gold medals in their respective classes, it is perhaps appropriate that women wrestlers will h...
OSAKA — Kayoko Fukushi virtually secured a spot at this summer’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Sunday, winning the Osaka Women’s Marathon with the seventh-best time ever for a Japanese woman. The...