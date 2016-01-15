Warriors cause Rockets to misfire
HOUSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors wanted to make sure the Houston Rockets wouldn’t beat them from the 3-point line. They carried out their plan perfectly, forcing the NBA’s most prolif...
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement Friday after learning he has a congenital spinal condition. The 24-year-old Orr led the Ravens this season...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Serena Williams made the net seem much higher and the court much smaller for Nicole Gibbs, a first-timer on Rod Laver Arena. Williams has been playing on the Australian Open cente...
NEW YORK — Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish said he will not compete in the World Baseball Classic, set for March. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Friday the news about the 30-year-old on its...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Japan’s Kei Nishikori reached the Australian Open fourth round with a convincing, straight-sets win over Lukas Lacko on Friday night. The fifth seed made it to the last 16 ...
Kisenosato has long been one of the top wrestlers in sumo, but he finally made it to the top of the mountain on Saturday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. The ozeki won his match, and later watc...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist to lead the Washington Capitals to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Jay beagle, ...
Ozeki Kisenosato did not have to break a sweat Friday to stay in the lead heading into the final weekend of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. Yokozuna Hakuho had to exert only slightly more energy ...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Andy Murray showed no signs of trouble with his sore ankle as he advanced to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open for the ninth straight year, avoiding an upset against Sam Querre...
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s 10-year winless run at Real Sociedad is finally over after a 1-0 win in a first-leg quarterfinal of the Spanish King’s Cup on Thursday. Neymar converted a first-half p...
Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Kaori Icho received the Grand Prix at the 66th Japan Sports Awards at a ceremony held in Tokyo on Thursday, while Keiichi Kimura — who took home four me...
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry won a tiebreaker to join Golden State teammate Kevin Durant in the lineup, while LeBron James and Kyrie Irving also gave Cleveland two starters in the NBA All-Star Game...
NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $37.5 million, three-year contract to keep major league home run champion Mark Trumbo, a person familiar with the negotiations told the AP. T...
The opening special of the Monte Carlo Rally was canceled Thursday after a spectator was fatally injured in an accident involving Hayden Paddon’s Hyundai i20. Paddon was fourth to start the openi...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has undergone surgery on the right shoulder that’s bothered him the past two seasons. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday on T...
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden and the Houston Rockets used their defense to get back on track. Harden had 38 points, eight assists and six rebounds, helping the Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Johanna Konta kept the British flag flying Thursday with a gritty win over fast-rising Japanese star Naomi Osaka to reach the third round at the Australian Open. The ninth s...
MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo took advantage of its breakaway chances in the second half to stun Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Spanish King’s Cup on Wednesday, handing Zi...
DETROIT (AP) — NHL standings used to be displayed in the Detroit Red Wings’ dressing room on a huge dry-erase board, filling much of a wall between the players’ lounge and showers. Detroit doe...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has been upset in a shocking second-round loss to Uzbekistan wild card Denis Istomin. Djokovic was aiming to be the first man to wi...
NEW YORK (AP) — Bags and Rock and Pudge are heading to Cooperstown. After a vote that could prove to be a turning point in how Steroids Era stars are viewed, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens could be...
Kisenosato’s dramatic win on Day 12 of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament kept him ahead of the pack in his pursuit of an elusive first Emperor’s Cup. The ozeki’s 11th victory was certainly ...
LONDON (AP) — Manchester United is a long way from winning the English Premier League again but is back on top of another table — as soccer’s biggest moneymaker. For the first time since 2005,...
LONDON (Reuters) — Sale Sharks wing Tom Arscott has denied leaking confidential team information to Bristol Rugby at a Rugby Football Union (RFU) disciplinary hearing, the Times reported on Wednesda...
TORONTO (AP) — Jose Bautista is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays after all. The free agent slugger agreed to an $18 million, one-year contract with Toronto that includes mutual options for more ...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Roger Federer relied on his Grand Slam experience during the most important points to beat Noah Rubin 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) on Wednesday, maintaining his record of never failing to r...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Japanese hope Kei Nishikori complained his form was “up and down” despite beating Jeremy Chardy in straight sets to reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday. Th...
It was the kind of extra effort that can make the difference between a champion and a wannabe. Ozeki Kisenosato remained on track for his first career title, fighting off a spirited challenge from ...
NEW YORK — High schooler Nasa Hataoka will launch her U.S. LPGA tour career at the season-opening Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic later this month, it was announced Tuesday. Hataoka, a third-year ...
Legendary gymnast Kohei Uchimura, who bagged gold medals at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in both the men’s all-around and team events, celebrated the New Year as Japan’s first professional gymnast...
With the Tokyo Olympics three years away, many athletes who performed well at the Rio Games are turning professio-nal. Among those who have followed in the footsteps of gymnast Kohei Uchimura, who t...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Now, everybody can sit back for a few months and envision the possibility of another scintillating NBA Finals between Cleveland and Golden State. LeBron James vs. Stephen Cur...
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda, who won 16 games in his first season in the major leagues in 2016, will not take part in the World Baseball Classic to be held in March, ESPN.com reported...
Kazuyoshi Miura, former Japan national team star striker, will continue his playing career at 50, the first player at that age to play in the J.League. Second-division side Yokohama FC announced Jan. ...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal made light of scorching conditions and doubts over their form as they got off to sizzling starts at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Williams...
Yuki Togashi of the Chiba Jets led his Team Black past Team White 117-95 in the B.League’s first All-Star Game held in Tokyo on Sunday, in front of 9,567 spectators.Togashi (2) was chosen as the ga...
Ozeki Kisenosato bounced back strong on Tuesday, a day after suffering his first loss at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. He overcame an inspired effort from fellow ozeki Terunofuji to improve to 9...
MELBOURNE — Naomi Osaka made it out of the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday, but her lower-ranked opponent made the Japanese teen work hard for it. Osaka bounced back from a first-se...
The newest inductees of Japan’s Baseball Hall of Fame were announced Monday, led by former Chunichi Dragons star Senichi Hoshino, as the five additions selected brought the total number enshrined to...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Rod- gers didn’t need another Hail Mary this time. Maybe just call it a “Half Mary.” Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the sideline...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Who needs to reach the end zone when you have Le’Veon Bell chewing up yards and the clock, and Chris Boswell setting an NFL playoff record with six field goals? Throw in...
HONOLULU (AP) — One last putt. One more record. And two unforgettable weeks in Hawaii for Justin Thomas. Thomas began the Sony Open with a 15-foot eagle putt on his final hole to shoot 59. He end...
MADRID (AP) — Sevilla fans enjoyed the last laugh over Sergio Ramos. Sevilla twice scored late — including an 85th-minute own goal by Ramos — to end Real Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten streak and ...
ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Racing for the first time in 322 days, Lindsey Vonn had to settle for 13th place Sunday in an unusual women’s World Cup downhill with an unexpected winner, C...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Japan’s Kei Nishikori called for changes to the Davis Cup format after coming through a grueling five-set dogfight in his opening match at the Australian Open on Monday. T...
Ozeki Kisenosato was dealt his first loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, but yokozuna and closest rival Hakuho failed to take advantage when he was also sent to defeat on the ninth day of act...
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan hardly resembled a quarterback who can’t win the big games. No, this looked more like an MVP. Returning to the postseason for the first time in four years, Ryan threw fo...
LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane’s hat trick gave Tottenham a club record-equaling sixth straight Premier League victory on Saturday, beating West Bromwich Albion 4-0 with a devastating attacking display....
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Devin Booker said he wanted to make the most of his visit to Mexico City. He did. The 20-year-old Booker scored a career-high 39 points for the second game in a row and the Phoen...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are headed back to a familiar spot: the AFC championship game. Dion Lewis had a 13-yard touchdown reception, a 98-yard kickoff return for a score, ...
HONOLULU (AP) — Justin Thomas has turned the first full-field event of the year into a blowout. With three birdies over the last five holes Saturday in the Sony Open — the last for another entry ...
KOBE — Front-running Suntory Sungoliath took the Top League rugby title on Saturday after defeating Kobelco Steelers 27-15 at Noevir Stadium Kobe. Sungoliath rolled through its league schedule at 15...
Ozeki Kisenosato pushes down No. 3 maegashira Okinoumi to escape with a victory at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday, the midway point of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. Yokozuna Hakuho lost i...
DALLAS (AP) — Top-ranked UConn broke its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive win, scoring the first 21 points and romping past SMU 88-48 on Saturday. Coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies (16-...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, and he appears to be getting some experienced help. The Rams on Thursday hired McVay, who ...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One shootaround was all it took for Kyle Korver to find his shooting groove with his new team. Korver scored 18 points and delivered a needed spark to the second unit in...
CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta is one year away from free agency, and the clock is ticking a little louder on the possibility of an extension with the Chicago Cubs. The ace right-hander and the Worl...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chargers hired Anthony Lynn as their head coach Friday night, one day after announcing their relocation to Los Angeles. The 48-year-old Lynn is a respected veteran assistant...
HONOLULU (AP) — Justin Thomas finished with another eagle and put himself in the PGA Tour record book again Friday in the Sony Open. One day after his 59 made him only the seventh player in PGA To...
SAPPORO — It was a day of celebration for a Japanese ski jumper. Just not for the one everyone thought it would be. Yuki Ito denied compatriot Sara Takanashi a milestone 50th women’s World Cup t...
Kisenosato stormed to his seventh win in seven days on Saturday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, with yokozuna Hakuho also staying unbeaten to keep it a two-horse...
Outfielder Yang Dai-kang has never hit over .300 in his 11 seasons as a pro. That’s one of his goals as he looks ahead to his first season with the Yomiuri Giants to go with league and Japan Series...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chargers fans knew for several years that this dreaded day could be coming, that their beloved NFL team might move up the freeway to tap the perceived riches of Los Angeles. That d...
MADRID (AP) — With a remarkable injury time goal, Real Madrid salvaged a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Spanish King’s Cup to set a Spanish record of 40 consecutive games unbeaten on Thursday. M...
LONDON (AP) — Italian star Danilo Gallinari and the Denver Nuggets made themselves right at home at O2 Arena. Gallinari scored 18 points and had what coach Mike Malone said was easily his best game...
HONOLULU (AP) — Staring over the top of a bunker on his final hole, the prudent play for Justin Thomas might have been to make sure he got out of the sand and avoided a big number. But then, Thomas...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Not always in accord, Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians met in the middle on something. The enigmatic right-hander, whose best season in the majors was tarnished by a postseas...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic drew a difficult first-round opponent in Fernando Verdasco, and Roger Federer’s fall in the rankings complicated his chances at Me...
Yokozuna Hakuho and ozeki Kise-nosato remained the lone unbeaten wrestlers as the lead pack of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament was thinned out on the sixth day of action Friday at Tokyo’s Ryogok...
NASHVILLE (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored with 2:24 left in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat Boston 2-1 on Thursday after Bruins All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask had to leave the game. R...
Kisenosato kept up his perfect record on the fifth day of action at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Thursday. In doing so, he spoiled the party for upstart Mita...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway’s pick this time around. “It’s official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!”...
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool endured more cup frustration when Southampton won the first leg of their League Cup semifinal 1-0 on Wednesday. Nathan Redmond capitalized on a mistake by Rag...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid wrapped his hands around T.J. McConnell’s neck, and let out a yell for a victory sweeter than the taste of endless rounds of Shirley Temples. With his team down 10...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin wasted no time hitting another milestone — and he did it in style. Ovechkin scored 35 seconds into the Washington Capitals’ 5-2 victory over Sidney Crosby and t...
SEATTLE (AP) — Jerry Dipoto’s 11th trade this offseason rounded out the Seattle Mariners roster with his top target. “I’ve probably spent more time through the course of our offseason trying ...
MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi came through for Barcelona again, scoring with a perfectly struck free kick to give the defending champions a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao and a spot in the quarterfinals ...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California lawmaker wants to name a section of a Los Angeles freeway in honor of Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster who retired last year after calling Dodgers games for 67 s...
NEW YORK (AP) — Lindsey Vonn struggled with nerve damage so severe she couldn’t even move her fingers soon after surgery to fix her broken right arm. On her Facebook page, the four-time overall ...
Jim Furyk was appointed Wednesday as the U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France, where his team will try to win on European soil for the first time in 25 years. Furyk was a unanimous choice b...
MOSCOW (AP) — Maria Sharapova will return from her 15-month doping ban at a tournament in Germany in April. Car manufacturer Porsche, which sponsors both Sharapova and the event in Stuttgart, said...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Even if Gordon Hayward isn’t concerned with his All-Star candidacy, he put a signature performance on his resume in a huge win for the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Hayward w...
MANCHESTER (AP) — Manchester United closed in on the final of the English League Cup by beating injury-hit Hull 2-0 in the first leg of their semifinal thanks to second-half goals by Juan Mata and M...
ZURICH (AFP-Jiji) — FIFA voted to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026 in a victory on Tuesday for its president Gianni Infantino but derided by critics as driven by money and politics. In a...
No. 1 maegashira Mitakeumi on Wednesday picked up another flashy victory at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan. The upstart jumped all over yokozuna Kakuryu at the tach...
Yokohama F Marinos star Shunsuke Nakamura will transfer to Jubilo Iwata, both J.League clubs announced Sunday. “I want to once again purely focus on playing the game,” said the former Japan midfie...
With karate added to the Olympic program for the 2020 Tokyo Games, world champion Kiyo Shimizu watched the Rio de Janeiro Olympics with a different perspective than usual. “As I was watching, I was...
Topping the podium at the recent All-Japan speed skating sprint championships, Nao Kodaira was savoring the joy of regaining a title she had once taken for granted. The 30-year-old won the two-day me...
The Chiba Jets beat the Kawasaki Brave Thunders 88-66 in the men’s final of the All-Japan basketball championship on Monday in Tokyo, becoming the first team with origins in the now-defunct bj-Leagu...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — College football’s first national championship rematch was even better than the original, with an incredible twist at the end. Deshaun Watson and Clemson dethroned the champs a...
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis dominated the Knicks until they finally knocked him out of the game with a hard foul. New York was more concerned with Derrick Rose than Davis. Davis had 40 points an...
WASHINGTON (AP) — National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer revealed Monday that he pitched at the end of last season with an injured finger on his throwing hand and now will skip the Worl...
ZURICH (AP) — Capping what he called the best year of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth FIFA best player award on Monday. The double European champion with Portugal and Real Madrid beat...
Higashi Fukuoka edged defending champion Tokai University Gyosei High School 28-21 in the final of the national high school rugby championship on Saturday at Hanazono Stadium in Osaka Prefecture, comp...
Yokozuna Harumafuji is on shaky ground to start off the new year. The yokozuna had a strong tachiai on Tuesday, but was unable to gain an advantage on No. 2 maegashira Shohozan, who stood his ground...
Shimokitazawa Seitoku bagged its second straight All-Japan high school volleyball championship, notching a straight-sets victory over Shujitsu in the women’s final on Sunday in Tokyo. Sundaigakuen w...
Aomori Yamada forward Akito Narumi, right, scores his second goal and the team’s fourth in a 5-0 rout of Maebashi Ikuei of Gunma Prefecture in the final of the national high school soccer championsh...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers, master of the Hail Mary pass, struck again in another big moment. Rodgers overcame a sluggish start and finished with four touchdown passes, including a momen...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Le’Veon Bell spent the last two Januarys watching helplessly while the Pittsburgh Steelers tried to make a deep postseason run without him. The ever fluid running back made up f...
Teikyo University players celebrate after beating Tokai University 33-26 in the final of the Japan University Championship in rugby union on Monday at Chichibunomiya Stadium in Tokyo, extending the te...
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas kept reminding himself that a one-shot lead with two holes to play is never a bad place to be on the PGA Tour. Ignoring that his five-shot lead was nearly gone ...
Former major league slugger Manny Ramirez will return to the baseball field at age 44 after agreeing to join the Kochi Fighting Dogs of the independent Shikoku Island League Plus, the team announced ...
Yokozuna Harumafuji was dealt his first defeat just two days into the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, while fellow yokozuna Kakuryu and Hakuho survived scares of their own on Monday at Tokyo’s Ryog...
DOHA (AP) — Novak Djokovic successfully defended his Qatar Open title by beating top-seeded Andy Murray 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the final on Saturday. The dramatic match showcased the best of men’s ten...
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid tied Barcelona’s Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by crushing Granada 5-0 in La Liga on Saturday. Francisco “Isco” Alarcon scored twice and Cr...
HOUSTON (AP) — Brock Osweiler redeemed himself after last month’s benching. Jadeveon Clowney established himself as a postseason force. And the Houston Texans got their first playoff victory sinc...
CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler wasn’t sure what to make of the “MVP! MVP!” chants. He insisted he’s not worrying about any trade rumors. He’s just trying to focus on the job at hand, and is ...
OBERSTDORF, Germany (AP) — Sara Takanashi stretched her big lead in the women’s ski jumping standings with her fourth World Cup win from five on Saturday. The 20-year-old from Japan soared 131.0...
No. 1 maegashira Mitakeumi forces out ozeki Goeido to win on the opening day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday. All three yokozuna won their matches, while...
LONDON (AP) — Wayne Rooney stands one goal away from becoming Manchester United’s outright record scorer after equaling club great Bobby Charlton’s mark of 249 on Saturday. With the 79-year-ol...
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas, who as a skinny kid in Kentucky had to hit driver to reach a par 3 in junior golf, stood on the 14th tee at Kapalua trying to decide if 3-wood would be enough t...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ibtihaj Muhammad came to the Olympics determined to show the world that Muslim-American women can excel in sports. Muhammad will return home to New Jersey with proof that she...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps closed out the Rio Olympics in the only way imaginable. Golden. Phelps put the United States ahead to stay on the butterfly leg of the 4x100-meter medley rel...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps waggled four fingers, recognizing another historic achievement. Now, he’s the first swimmer to win the same event at four straight Olympics. Ryan Lochte was ...
DENVER (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki tripled off the wall for his 3,000th career hit in the major leagues Sunday, becoming the 30th player to reach the milestone. The 42-year-old Marlins outfielder did it...
MANAUS, Brazil — The delay in getting to its opening Olympic men’s soccer match against Japan did little to hinder Nigeria’s quick-strike attack. Oghenekaro Etebo scored four goals and the Ni...
SYDNEY (Reuters) — With Japanese grapplers Saori Yoshida and Kaori Icho on course for fourth successive gold medals in their respective classes, it is perhaps appropriate that women wrestlers will h...
OSAKA — Kayoko Fukushi virtually secured a spot at this summer’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Sunday, winning the Osaka Women’s Marathon with the seventh-best time ever for a Japanese woman. The...