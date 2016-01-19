Aoki brings experience to Samurai Japan
Through five seasons in the major leagues, outfielder Norichika Aoki never distanced himself from his roots across the Pacific. The aura of the Hinomaru looms large in his preparations for his first s...
HOUSTON (AP) — He values the team’s overall culture ahead of its individual parts. He rules his team with an iron fist, and yet, instills that team with a sense of family. He can appear heartles...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — With the score tied at 91 with 9:10 to play, John Wall took over for the Washington Wizards. He heard lots of cheers for the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, and it bothered him...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Kuchar hardly looked like a guy coming off a seven-week break Thursday in the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Kuchar eagled the par-5 13th and added t...
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Magic Johnson returned to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday as an adviser to owner Jeanie Buss, possibly signaling a change in the power structure of the 16-time NBA champ...
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski says he is returning this weekend to coach his Duke Blue Devils. The Hall of Fame coach made the announcement Thursday night on his weekly radio show that he wil...
VANCOUVER (AP) — Patrick Marleau didn’t want to mess around with his march to 500 goals. The way the veteran San Jose sniper has been putting the puck in the net, it’s no surprise he got it ove...
Double-duty star Shohei Otani, who had already ruled out pitching in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, will not play in the tournament at all, Samurai Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo announced Friday. ...
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former Atlanta Braves slugger Henry Aaron is being honored Friday at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta, two days before his 83rd birthday. The fundraiser for the Hank Aar...
ST. PETERSBURG (AP) — Venus Williams lost her first match since the Australian Open to Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-1 in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Thursday. Seeded fourth, Williams showed ...
MIAMI (AP) — Ask anyone in the Miami Heat locker room how this is happening, and the answers will all be largely the same. They can’t explain. That doesn’t bother them, either. The NBA’s ho...
MADRID (AP) — Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi did the damage again for Barcelona, scoring superb first-half goals as the defending champion won 2-1 at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Spanish ...
TOKYO (Reuters) — The medals for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be forged from recycled metal from old mobile phones and appliances donated by the general public to give them a sense of direct involve...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Blues abruptly fired coach Ken Hitchcock on Wednesday, cutting short the veteran’s final season in St. Louis and putting coach-in-waiting Mike Yeo in charge of the underperfor...
HOUSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons said All-Pro receiver Julio Jones is not slowed at all by a sprained toe. Even though Jones was listed as limited on Wednesday’s Super Bowl practice report, coa...
HOUSTON (Reuters) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reaffirmed the league’s goal of building bridges, not walls in announcing a Mexico City game next season but steered clear of taking a stand on P...
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have admired the outstanding season Russell Westbrook is having and the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard didn’t disappoint in person. Neither did the Sp...
HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Brady is planning a trip to Mexico this year. To play football. Although the NFL has yet to announce the game — commissioner Roger Goodell might do so on Wednesday at his ann...
LONDON (AFP-Jiji) — Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet went from zero to hero as Premier League leader Chelsea was held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield, while Arsenal’s title challenge was torpedoed by ...
MADRID (AFP-Jiji) — Japanese midfielder Gaku Shibasaki, who scored twice against Real Madrid in December’s Club World Cup final, has been given a further chance to shine in Spain by joining secon...
MIYAZAKI — Aiming for their first Central League pennant in three years, the Yomiuri Giants began preparation for the season with the start of spring training camp on Wednesday in Miyazaki. The Gi...
As the women’s table tennis squad won the bronze medal at last summer’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics, team alternate Miu Hirano had to watch as the rest of Japan burst into cheers. Inside, a cauldro...
Cheerful voices echoed through the air as Kosuke Ota took the field for his first practice with FC Tokyo last month in Kodaira, Tokyo. “Welcome back, Kosuke!” fans called as the 29-year-old Japa...
Waseda Jitsugyo, featuring star slugger Kotaro Kiyomiya (photo, front) in the middle of its lineup, was among the 32 teams chosen for the national invitational high school baseball championship, or sp...
DALLAS (AP) — Yogi Ferrell was hours away from playing in an NBA Development League game when he got a call that Dallas wanted to sign him. Three days, two games and about 2,400 kilometers later, ...
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. government has told the U.S. Olympic Committee that the travel ban put in place over the weekend shouldn’t impact athletes traveling to the United States for international ...
HOUSTON (AP) — A man traipsing around Monday’s Super Bowl opening night in a full-length gown declaring himself “The Empress of Austria, Elizabeth I” was the most outrageous guest at what was ...
Futaba Ito won the women’s final at the Bouldering Japan Cup on Sunday in Tokyo, becoming the youngest sports climber to win the title at 14 years 9 months. Meanwhile, Kokoro Fujii became the first ...
Mongolian-born former komusubi Tokitenku, currently referred to as sumo elder Magaki, died Tuesday of malignant lymphoma in Tokyo hospital. He was 37. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2015 whil...
Risa Shigetomo won the Osaka Women’s Marathon on Sunday, clocking 2 hours 24 minutes 22 seconds. Despite falling short of the 2:22:30 automatic qualifying time set by the Japan Association of Athlet...
NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers say they’ve documented an unseen drag on major league baseball players that can wipe out home field advantage, make pitchers give up more home runs, and take some punc...
ATLANTA (AP) — Paul Millsap made the decisive basket in a four-overtime game that lasted almost four hours and proclaimed it to be great fun that he never wants to experience again. Millsap had a s...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm of Spain added his name to the burgeoning list of young stars Sunday with his big game and a big finish at Torrey Pines. Rahm made two eagles over the final six holes, th...
MANCHESTER (AP) — The English F.A. Cup threw up its latest heartwarming story line on Sunday when Sutton United beat second-tier Leeds 1-0 to ensure there would be two non-league teams in the fifth...
MELBOURNE (AP) — So here was Roger Federer, down a break in the fifth set in a Grand Slam final. Across the net was his nemesis, Rafael Nadal, the left-handed Spaniard he hadn’t been able to beat ...
RASNOV, Romania — Sara Takanashi snapped out of a recent slump to notch her milestone 50th career World Cup victory in women’s ski jumping on Sunday at Rasnov, Romania. Takanashi, who was second...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When Kevin Durant arrived in Golden State this season, Stephen Curry made an extra effort early in the season to make sure his new teammate got his shots. Warriors coach Stev...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Columbus coach John Tortorella had to drop out of the NHL All-Star weekend to take care of his ailing dog, the league turned to the Great One to replace him. Wayne Gretzky ...
TOKYO (AP) — Teenager Ippei Watanabe set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes 06.67 seconds. The 19-year-old university student improved on the previous mar...
KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — World junior champion Johannes Lochner again defeated three-time world champion Francesco Friedrich and American pilot Steven Holcomb for his second two-man bobsled World ...
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool was embarrassed in the F.A. Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with a week of misery for Juergen Klopp completed by losing 2-1 to the second-tier side. Liverpool wa...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Serena Williams held up a Grand Slam winner’s trophy for the 23rd time, celebrating her unrivaled place in history, and received a congratulatory letter and a pair of custom-made ...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins plan to honor former manager Tom Kelly with a bronze statue outside Target Field. The team made the announcement at TwinsFest on Friday night. The statue wil...
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AFP-Jiji) — Reigning world champion Javier Fernandez won his fifth successive European figure skating title on Saturday, equalling a 44-year-old record. Fernandez scored 2...
Suntory Sungoliath players celebrate after the team outlasted the Panasonic Wild Knights 15-10 in the final of the Japan Rugby Championship on Sunday at Tokyo’s Chichibunomiya Stadium. Suntory compl...
BERLIN (AP) — Nao Kodaira of Japan won another 500-meter sprint at a speedskating World Cup, her sixth victory of the season on Saturday. As on Friday, Kodaira was the only one to clock under 38 se...
DERBY, England (AP) — Leicester relied on Wes Morgan’s late goal to avoid an English F.A. Cup humbling at second-tier side Derby on Friday, with the Premier League champions salvaging a 2-2 draw i...
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Russian teenager Evgenia Medvedeva won gold at the European figure skating championships with a world record score on Friday for her second straight title in the wome...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour after 17 months and lasted only two days. Woods never got anything going after starting with a birdie Friday in the Farmers Insurance Open and...
BERLIN (AP) — Japan’s Nao Kodaira won her fifth speed skating World Cup of the season in the 500 meters to reclaim her lead in the standings Friday, while Nico Ihle delighted home supporters by w...
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Nasa Hataoka’s debut on the U.S. LPGA tour came to an early end when the Japanese high schooler failed to make the cut at the season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Clas...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Rafael Nadal took five sets and almost five hours to fend off “Baby Fed” and revive a classic Grand Slam final against the one-and-only Roger Federer. Nadal’s 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 ...
Newly promoted yokozuna Kisenosato, right, performs his ring-entering ceremony in front of a large audience on Friday afternoon at Meiji Jingu shrine in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. Kisenosato this week becam...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Just when it looked as if the Oklahoma City Thunder might squander a big lead, Russell Westbrook unleashed his full fury on the Dallas Mavericks. Westbrook scored 17 of his 45 ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant are teammates again. Gordon Hayward, DeAndre Jordan and Kemba Walker are about to get their first opportunity on the All-Star stage. Meanwhile, Dw...
MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi continued his remarkable form by scoring one goal and playing a role in the other four as Barcelona routed Real Sociedad 5-2 Thursday to reach the Spanish King’s Cup sem...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The return of Tiger Woods felt more like a celebration Thursday at Torrey Pines. Hundreds of fans lined up against the railing behind the 18th grandstand to watch Woods walk onto ...
Disgraced Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, who lost all his major sponsors after his tale about being robbed and held at gunpoint during the Rio Olympics, has signed on with TYR Sport, the swimwear compan...
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox will be retiring Big Papi’s No. 34 on June 23. The team said Thursday it will be honoring David Ortiz before Boston plays that day against the Los Angeles Angels. The Re...
BUDAPEST (AP) — Belarusian weightlifter Stanislav Chadovich has been banned for four years for trying to use substitute urine in a pre-Olympic doping test. Chadovich had been entered into the 62-k...
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won gold in the pairs competition at the European championships on Thursday for their first continental title. Leading after th...
Kisenosato, left, who has just been promoted as the 72nd yokozuna, practices on Thursday performing the ring-entering ceremony at the Tagonoura stable in Tokyo. Under the instruction of Shibatayama (f...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday he would not be uncomfortable handing the Lombardi Trophy to quarterback Tom Brady if the New England Patriots win the Feb. 5 Super Bowl in Houston. G...
CLEVELAND (AP) — The criticism quieted. The problems persist. LeBron James and the NBA champions are a mess right now. Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime as the S...
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics will take to the parquet court next season wearing a General Electric Co. logo on their uniforms. The team said Wednesday it has a three-year deal that makes the co...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Serena Williams is one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title after setting up an all-Williams final at the Australian Open. The only person standing in her way is her older s...
The Colorado Rockies were in need of another arm to shore up a beleaguered bullpen. Greg Holland just wanted a chance as he comes back from elbow reconstruction surgery. Maybe, this could be a great ...
MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo pulled off another major upset in the Spanish King’s Cup, eliminating Real Madrid with a 2-2 home draw on Wednesday to reach the semifinals for the second straight season....
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s season is in danger of unraveling after Juergen Klopp’s team missed out on a place in the English League Cup final following a 1-0 loss to Southampton at An...
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AFP-Jiji) — Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva launched an impressive defense of her title at the European Championships on Wednesday in Ostrava while Italian Carolina Kostner als...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Japan winger Kentaro Kodama has signed to play for the Melbourne Rebels in the 2017 Super Rugby competition. The 24-year-old Kodama, who played for the Japan-based Sunwolves in the...
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol said boxing great Oscar De La Hoya has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Officer Stephan Brandt said De La Hoya’s Land Rover was p...
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals and his perfect triple treble of Games’ sprint victories after teammate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beiji...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — M. Night Shyamalan could not have scripted a twist ending from his courtside seat as implausible as this one: The 76ers pulled off a stunner over the 30-win Clippers without inj...
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli beat Fiorentina 1-0 to advance to the Italian Cup semifinals and extend its unbeaten streak in all competitions to 15 matches on Tuesday. Jose Callejon used a header to ...
MELBOURNE (AP) — The last time Serena Williams and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni played each other, nearly two decades ago at Wimbledon, they were both precocious teenagers just starting their tennis careers...
Hanshin Tigers right-hander Shintaro Fujinami had been a high school rival of Shohei Otani. On Tuesday he was given the chance to take on the world alongside the double-duty star. Fujinami was one ...
Kisenosato was officially promoted on Wednesday from ozeki to yokozuna, the highest rank in professional sumo. The 30-year-old from Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, won his first Emperor’s Cup on Sund...
Competing at the Olympics or Paralympics is the ultimate goal for many athletes. For a new generation of Japanese athletes, the 2020 Tokyo Games offer the added incentive of achieving their objective ...
Panasonic rookie winger Kenki Fukuoka (photo bottom) scored two tries to lift the defending champion Wild Knights over Yamaha Jubilo 36-24 in the semifinal of the Japan Rugby Championship on Saturday ...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Venus Williams has reached her 21st Grand Slam semifinal, her first at the Australian Open in 14 years. CoCo Vandeweghe advanced to her first major semifinal, anywhere, beating Gr...
MIAMI (AP) — Dion Waiters went from air ball to game-winner. Waiters made a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to cap his 33-point effort, and the Miami Heat beat Golden State 105-102 on Monday nigh...
Ski jumper Yuki Ito pulled off jumps of 100 meters and 94.50 meters to outdistance compatriot Sara Takanashi on Saturday, and complete a sweep of back-to-back World Cup meets held in Yamagata. It is t...
Bernie Ecclestone’s reign of Formula One ended after Liberty Media officially completed its takeover of the series on Monday, and named American Chase Carey as the new chief executive. Carey acted...
MELBOURNE — Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato combined to become the first Japanese doubles team to make the semifinals of the Australian Open when they won their women’s quarterfinal match in straight s...
DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks had something to prove on Sunday following two straight tough losses. Coming off a three-point effort in an overtime loss on Friday, Nowitzki ...
KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Only five-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher prevented Dave Ryding from becoming the first British skier to win a World Cup race on Sunday. The Austrian used a stunni...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Tom Brady redemption tour is headed to the Super Bowl. After beginning the 2016 season suspended for four games for his role in the “Deflategate” scandal, the New ...
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan tumbled into the end zone, slammed the ball to the turf with a thunderous spike, and let out a scream that showed just how much he wanted this game. He wants the next one...
Ozeki Kisenosato expressed his joy on Monday, a day after receiving the Emperor’s Cup at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament for his first tournament victory to ensure his promotion to yokozuna. “T...
SENDAI — New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka said Monday he has decided not to participate in the World Baseball Classic in March. “Based on various factors, I thought it would be difficult to...
LA QUINTA, Cal. — Ryo Ishikawa finished the final round of his first U.S. PGA tournament of the year pretty much where he started, as he placed 50th at the CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday in La Q...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Kei Nishikori said Roger Federer was playing at his peak again following injury after he was bundled out of the Australian Open by the Swiss maestro on Sunday. Nishikori, w...
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James might make another run at Olympic gold with Gregg Popovich. James, who already has two gold medals, said that Popovich taking over as coach of the U.S. team w...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Karen Chen probably didn’t see Ashley Wagner giving her a curt nod from the ice, not with her face buried in her hands after another memorable performance at the U.S. figur...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Andy Murray won’t be breaking his Australian Open title drought this year after a stunning fourth-round loss to 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev. The top-ranked Murray, a five-time Aust...
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — The temperature barely climbed into the 60s on a spectacular, clear afternoon in the desert after two rainy days. Adam Hadwin stopped counting at 59 — 13-under 59, that is...
MANCHESTER (AP) — Deep into stoppage time with Manchester United facing defeat, Wayne Rooney bent a free kick high over the defense and into the Stoke goal. A point was salvaged for United but the ...
TORONTO (AP) — Jose Bautista said Saturday he took less money to re-sign with the Toronto Blue Jays but is happy even though he didn’t get a long-term contract. The free agent slugger agreed to a...
CLEVELAND (AP) — As Kawhi Leonard peeled the ice bag off his swollen left hand, Manu Ginobili hobbled through San Antonio’s locker room, his back stiffened from a run-in with LeBron James. And 20...
Ozeki Kisenosato receives the Emperor’s Cup after defeating yokozuna Hakuho in Sunday’s finale of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo. Kisenosato (14-1), who already wrapped up his first ...
KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — As soon as Dominik Paris had mastered a tricky World Cup downhill on the Streif on Saturday, the Italian kneeled down and held both his skis up in the air. For the second...
HOUSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors wanted to make sure the Houston Rockets wouldn’t beat them from the 3-point line. They carried out their plan perfectly, forcing the NBA’s most prolif...
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement Friday after learning he has a congenital spinal condition. The 24-year-old Orr led the Ravens this season...
MELBOURNE (AP) — Serena Williams made the net seem much higher and the court much smaller for Nicole Gibbs, a first-timer on Rod Laver Arena. Williams has been playing on the Australian Open cente...
NEW YORK — Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish said he will not compete in the World Baseball Classic, set for March. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Friday the news about the 30-year-old on its...
MELBOURNE (AFP-Jiji) — Japan’s Kei Nishikori reached the Australian Open fourth round with a convincing, straight-sets win over Lukas Lacko on Friday night. The fifth seed made it to the last 16 ...
Kisenosato has long been one of the top wrestlers in sumo, but he finally made it to the top of the mountain on Saturday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. The ozeki won his match, and later watc...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ibtihaj Muhammad came to the Olympics determined to show the world that Muslim-American women can excel in sports. Muhammad will return home to New Jersey with proof that she...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps closed out the Rio Olympics in the only way imaginable. Golden. Phelps put the United States ahead to stay on the butterfly leg of the 4x100-meter medley rel...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Michael Phelps waggled four fingers, recognizing another historic achievement. Now, he’s the first swimmer to win the same event at four straight Olympics. Ryan Lochte was ...
DENVER (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki tripled off the wall for his 3,000th career hit in the major leagues Sunday, becoming the 30th player to reach the milestone. The 42-year-old Marlins outfielder did it...
MANAUS, Brazil — The delay in getting to its opening Olympic men’s soccer match against Japan did little to hinder Nigeria’s quick-strike attack. Oghenekaro Etebo scored four goals and the Ni...
SYDNEY (Reuters) — With Japanese grapplers Saori Yoshida and Kaori Icho on course for fourth successive gold medals in their respective classes, it is perhaps appropriate that women wrestlers will h...